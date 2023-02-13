ATP ABN AMRO Open: Betting odds, predictions, how to watch, more

While the Delray Beach Open kicks off in Florida, another section of the ATP men’s tour will descend on the Netherlands for the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam.

The ATP 5o0 event has been around since 1974, playing host to countless legends. It is a huge draw for players and fans alike and this year will feature nine players currently ranked in the top 20 in the world. So which top contender will emerge victorious?

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Jannik Sinner arrives in the Netherlands with a ton of confidence after just winning the Montpellier 250 without dropping a single set. However, his run at the ABN AMRO Open will be significantly tougher since the 14th-ranked player in the world didn’t receive a seed and might have to play 3rd-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

Tsitsipas, who reached the final in Rotterdam last year before falling to Felix Auger-Aliassime, will be in his first tournament since reaching the Australian Open championship match last month. Auger-Aliassime will also be playing in his first tournament since losing to Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 16 at the Australian Open.

Perhaps the Canadian will feel a boost of confidence in returning to the place where he won his first ATP Tour event, but he has a tough first-round opponent in Lorenzo Sonego, who has been playing well on indoor hard courts.

If Auger-Aliassime can advance to the ABN AMRO Open quarter-finals, his likely opponent will be the 11th-ranked player and 2019 semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev. Other potential powerhouse matches could be 5th-ranked Andrey Rublev and 10th-ranked Hubert Hurkacz facing off in the quarter-finals and 9th-ranked Holger Rune doing battle in another quarter-final with 17th-ranked Alexander Zverev.

There is one lone American in this tournament, French-born Maxime Cressy, who has risen to 40th in the world after making it to the Montpellier Finals last week. Even though he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets, he put together a few impressive wins to make it that far, including victories over 9th-ranked Rune and 23rd-ranked Borna Coric. Cressy will likely have even more tests in Rotterdam since he’s set to face Rublev in the second round if he makes it that far.

Schedule

The full schedule of the ABN AMRO Open is:

Qualifying – February 10-12, 2023

– February 10-12, 2023 Round 1 – February 13-14, 2023

– February 13-14, 2023 Round 2 – February 15, 2023

– February 15, 2023 Quarterfinal – February 17, 2023

– February 17, 2023 Semifinal – February 18, 2023

– February 18, 2023 Final – February 19, 2023

– February 19, 2023

How to Watch the ABN AMRO Open:

ABN AMRO Open matches can also be streamed live or on-demand on Tennistv.com at a monthly subscription fee of $14.99

at a monthly subscription fee of $14.99 All wheelchair tournament matches of the ABN AMRO Open in 2023 can be watched on their Youtube channel.

Odds to win the 2023 ABN AMRO Open:

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, see updated odds here

Daniil Medvedev +300

Stefanos Tsitsipas +500

Jannik Sinner +750

Holger Rune +900

Andrey Rublev +1000

Alexander Zverev +1100

Felix Auger-Aliassime +1100

Hubert Hurkacz +1600

Borna Coric +2800

Grigor Dimitrov +2800

Pablo Carreno Busta +2800

Best Bets for ABN AMRO Open

Jannik Sinner (+750) to win the tournament

I know that Sinner enters this tournament on the heels of four matches in France, but he didn’t really have to work too hard. His form is incredible to start 2023, going 8-2 with his only losses being in the round of 16 at the Australian Open to Tsitsipas and a surprising loss to American Sebastian Korda in Adelaide.

While Sinner lost to Tsitsipas just a month ago, I think he’ll be looking for redemption here. Sinner won the first two sets in Melbourne but wasn’t able to close down the upset. Sinner has a career 71% winning percentage on hard courts and also a 71% winning percentage playing indoors. If he can get past Tsitsipas, then I think he has a reach chance to raise the trophy.

Andrey Rublev (+1000) to win the tournament

Rublev is the number-two seed in the tournament but the 5th betting favorite, which doesn’t seem to add up. Rublev struggled to start 2023, losing both of his tune-up matches for the Australian Open, but he showed up in Melbourne, dispatching of Rune and 30th-ranked Daniel Evans before falling to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the quarter-finals.

He has won 12 ATP titles in his career and five have come at the 500-point level, which is some of the bigger tournaments in the field. He won this same Rotterdam event in 2021, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him do it again.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (+500) to win his quarter

If you think Tsitsipas can take out Sinner, then this is a good bet to make. The Greek player is the top seed in the field but has tempting odds at +500. As the runner-up at the Australian Open, Tsitsipas is coming to the Netherlands in great form and is the clear top talent in the draw.

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. BET NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $200!

ANY GAME DOWNLOAD NOW

For more tennis coverage, like this ABN AMRO Open article, visit amNY Sports