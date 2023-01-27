Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers: 3 top player props for NFC Championship

The winner of the NFC comes down to just one game as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will play host to rookie sensation Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. We break down our top player props for the game

Caesars Maryland LAUNCH OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYPICS REGISTRATION BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE! SIGN UP

San Francisco 49ers (15-4) @ Philadelphia Eagles (15-3)

Game Details:

Location: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Time: Sunday, January 29th at 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 29th at 3:00 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Betting Stats

Spread: PHI -2.5

PHI -2.5 Moneyline : PHI (-145), SF (-105)

: PHI (-145), SF (-105) Over/Under: 46.5

Preview:

For our full preview of the NFC Championship game, check out our article here.

Top Player Props:

If you’re going to be betting on action besides the spread, here are three player props we like from Sunday afternoon’s game:

Use our promo code below to get some of the best sign-up offers

BARSTOOL SPORTSBOOK STATES: OH, MD, AZ, LA, KS, CO, IL, IN, MI, PA, VA, NJ, TN, IA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1000 SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

FIRST BET INSURANCE CLAIM NOW

Devonta Smith Allen OVER 66.5 receiving yards

The San Francisco 49ers are in part known for their intimidating defense, one that is among the top in the league against the run, but there are holes in their game. They have given up quite a bit of receiving yards to receivers, the sixth most per game to wideouts, in fact.

While many would expect AJ Brown to be the pick by default, there’s a reason for concern after the injury he suffered against the Giants last week. While he will certainly suit up, expect Devonta Smith to get more than his fair share of opportunities, and more importantly, expect him to deliver.

Where to bet: You can get this at FanDuel for -114

Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD

Christian McCaffrey may not have lit up the Dallas Cowboys last week, but he did prove himself once again as the 49ers’ top-scoring threat. Against an Eagles team that has been inconsistent — to be kind — against the run, expect a McCaffrey anytime TD by land or by air.

Where to bet: You can get this at DraftKings for -125

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD

Much like how McCaffrey is the 49ers’ top scoring option for the Philadelphia Eagles, that man is none other than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles’ offense lives and dies with this man, and on Sunday, the case will be no different.

Hurts tied for the second most rushing touchdowns in the entire NFL. As he continues to grow more and more healthy, expect his ability as a rushing threat to only increase more and more as he works his way back. Much of Hurt’s game is based on hard work, determination, and grit. Expect those philosophies to guide him into the endzone on Sunday.

Where to bet: You can get this at FanDuel for +125

For more NFL bets like this 49ers and Eagles props article, visit amNY Sports