ESPN BET promo code: $250 NBA bonus bets for any of Saturday’s 13 games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

While this Christmas weekend will be headlined by NFL Week 16 games, the NBA is trotting out a 13-game slate Saturday and ESPN BET promo code AMNY will unlock $250 in bonuses both ahead and during the action.

With this welcome offer, new players who place any basketball wager today will see $250 in bonus bets to hit their accounts. Consider it the ultimate gift for sports fans this weekend.

ESPN BET promo code for NBA Saturday

Here’s what you need to know — ESPN BET promo code AMNY will lock in the maximum offer available for Saturday, December 23. It’s that simple. With this exclusive offer, get an additional $50 beyond the standard $200 welcome bonus the app offers to those who grab it directly without using our offer.

Given ESPN BET arrived in 17 total states last month, it is the market’s freshest overall offering — and it also happens to supply the best terms and conditions to new players.

Those who have yet to use the likes of bet365, DraftKings or FanDuel will find $150 in bonus bets awaiting them after signing up. At ESPN BET, however, new players will get $100 beyond that incentive when they use code AMNY.

Once all signed up, deposited, and ready to go, any wager on any NBA game (spreads, totals, moneylines, props) will trigger the welcome offer in the form of five $50 bets.

Best NBA bet with ESPN BET promo code

Well, let’s go with a bit of a contrarian play in Brooklyn this evening. The Detroit Pistons will bring their embarrassing 25-game losing streak into their matchup with the Nets. Conventional wisdom suggests the Pistons are at rock bottom, but given Brooklyn is a 9.5-point favorite, oddsmakers obviously expect things to get worse before they get better.

Despite having the NBA’s second worst cover rate (9-18-1 ATS), we like Detroit in this matchup. Given their brutal play, oddsmakers figure to begin over-inflating opponents’ spreads, and we think that begins tonight against a Nets squad that is 6th best against the number this year.

Regardless if the wager hits or not, remember that ESPN BET promo code AMNY will issue $250 in bonuses no matter what.

A stacked Saturday schedule

The schedule wastes little time in giving basketball fans a stellar matchup. At noon, the New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks as a two-point home underdog. Here’s the other dozen games on tap today. All odds are courtesy of ESPN BET:

Celtics (-1.5) vs. Clippers

Nuggets (-8.5) vs. Hornets

Magic (+1) vs. Pacers

Rockets (+7) vs. Pelicans

Grizzlies (Pick) vs. Hawks

Pistons (+9.5) vs. Nets

Jazz (+5.5) vs. Raptors

Cavaliers (+4.5) vs. Bulls (-4.5)

Lakers (+3.5) vs. Thunder

Spurs (+7) vs. Mavericks

Trail Blazers (+8.5) vs. Warriors

Timberwolves (+3) vs. Kings

Players must be 21 years or older and physically present in live markets. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.