Davis Webb making the most of his chance to be in NFL with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J — When it came to Davis Webb deciding between going into coaching and continuing to play last winter, the decision came down to one thing.

“The main thing is that you have two contracts to keep playing: here and Buffalo,” Webb said during a sitdown with amNewYork this week at camp. “To walk away from that and kind of not knowing how that will play out will be regrettable by the time you turn 30, 40, or 50. You can coach until you are old. Pete Carroll is getting older and there are a lot of coaches who have coached a long, long time. I’m not saying that I’m going to do that, but that’s always going to be there. Playing won’t be.

“I think exhausting as much as I can, and putting in the best I have until they tell me I’m done is the best way to do it.”

Webb is the third quarterback on the Giants depth chart and, depending on how their final 53-man roster shakes out, could be on the outside looking in when camp is over. But that hasn’t deterred the 27-year-old from giving it another go with the Giants organization and what led him to pass up on a coaching offer by the Buffalo Bills to follow Brian Daboll downstate to New York City.

The Bills had wanted Webb to stay on as a quarterbacks coach this upcoming season.

Now back with the Giants, who drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Webb has one simple mission every time he is out on the field. That’s to give it everything he’s got when the pads are on.

For the Giants, benefits them twofold. First, he gives Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor some extra competition on the field during camp and he is someone that knows the system quite well having been with Daboll in Buffalo.

Webb appeared in the entire second half of the Giants’ preseason win over the New England Patriots last week and went 8-for-16 for 51 yards. He led New York to scores on three of the five possessions they had while he was on the field.

“I think he’s innately competitive,” Daboll said about Webb. “So, when he’s out there, he understands what he’s trying to do. And he’s a very competitive guy.”

Additionally, the Giants get someone that can help mentor Jones, who is going into the biggest season of his career, and has plenty of familiarity with Taylor having been his teammate with the Bills. Webb was excited about the prospect of getting to play with Taylor again and during the conversation with amNewYork he called him one of his favorite teammates.

While Webb’s main focus won’t be to help coach his fellow QBs along, he knows that sometimes it just happens instinctually.

“I know that it’s a strength of mine, so it kind of comes off naturally,” he said. “I don’t mean for it to happen, but it just kind of does. But I came here to play and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to help Daniel succeed just like anywhere I’ve been from the first step here to the latest. Everywhere I’ve been I’ve tried to do that. I just want to be a player and that’s what I’ll do first.”

The Giants have another preseason showdown coming on Sunday with the Cincinnati Bengals visiting MetLife Stadium and it will be another opportunity for Webb to show what he can bring to the Giants.