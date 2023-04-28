Giants trade up, select needed wide receiver Jalin Hyatt

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants traded up in the draft for the second consecutive day and bagged another player of need in wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round.

New York moved up from the 89th pick to the 73 in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams to grab the Tennessee wide receiver. The Giants sent the 89th pick and pick 128 to the Rams in exchange for the pick.

Hyatt gives the Giants a talented receiver that could be the big-play player that they’ve been looking for. Hyatt has blazing deep speed, which is exactly what this Giants’ receiving corps needs.

“It was a good player that we liked that was kind of sticking out on our board,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said. “At a position that we thought can help us, you know at receiver. He’s 4.3 and some change. You can feel his speed on film. That’s legit. So just a player we like we spent some time with and felt the values is good for what we have to give up to go get him.”

With Hyatt as a deep threat to take the top off the defense and Darren Waller, Isaiah Hodgins, and Parris Campbell operating underneath, there are more than enough options for head coach Brian Daboll to be creative with how he attacks defenses.

The 6-foot-0 receiver had 67 receptions for Tennessee in 2022 for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. All of which were career highs for the 21-year-old.

“I feel like I’m probably the best deep-threat receiver in the draft,” Hyatt said in a conference call. “I really do believe that and you know, what the Giants got is they really got a playmaker. They got a dynamic playmaker, an explosive playmaker and that’s what I want to bring and add to the team.”

Hyatt had been one of the players that the Giants brought in for an official visit and Schoen had seen firsthand what the Volunteer receiver could. The Giants GM had been on hand to see Hyatt’s five-touchdown game against Alabama last October.

Schoen said that he could feel Hyatt’s speed from the sideline that day.

“You know what it takes for that, you got to be consistent. I think that’s one thing you got to be consistent in getting open,” Hyatt said about the Alabama game. “And I really believe that’s one thing I’m very consistent on. Youu know, when I get to the league I want to be consistent in getting open and be consistent and the quarterback trusting me and making plays. So that’s what I’m here for.”

Daniel Jones already reached out to his new offensive weapon after the Giants made the pick. Hyatt said the message was simple: “Are you ready to go?”

The new Giants receiver will get the chance soon enough to meet with Jones and get to know what his quarterback needs out of him. Hyatt could be one of the most exciting wideouts the Giants have had since Odell Beckham Jr., and he was confident on Friday night that he could be that No. 1 receiver that New York has been in need of.

“100 percent,” Hyatt replied when ask if he felt he could be that player. “My confidence comes from my hard work. Like I say it doesn’t matter what pick or what round it was gonna be. And when I seen the Giants called me I knew what I had to do and I knew what I’m capable of. Like I said, I’mma learn from the players there, the receivers there. You know,8 develop a bond with them. Understand their side of the view of football.

“Getting plays down, understand the playbook, but at the same time I’m there to show my opportunity show why I should be there.”

For more Giants coverage, visit amNY Sports