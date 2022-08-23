Greg Zeurlein wins Jets kicker battle as team cuts Eddy Pineiro

Greg Zeurlein has reportedly won the competition to be the Jets kicker, as the team has reportedly released veteran Eddy Pineiro.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news of Pineiro’s release, which comes after 2 preseason games that gave Gang Green a chance to decide between the two veteran place kickers.

Both kickers have attempted a single field goal in preseason, with Zuerlein completing a 44-yard kick in Monday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, and Pineiro converted a 26-yarder in the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12.

Zuerlein has attempted and completed 4 extra points, while Pineiro made 2 extra points.

Now, Gang Green will head into the season with Zeurlein slated for the starting job for their Week 1 matchup against the Ravens on Sept. 11.

Zeurlein comes to the Jets after being released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, and signed with New York on a 1-year contract to compete for the starting job.

Along with Pinerio, the Jets also released safety Elijah Riley, linebacker Kai Nacua, along with offensive linemen Isaiah Williams and Caleb Benenoch.

That brings them down to the 80-player maximum player allotment on the roster ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.