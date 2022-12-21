NFL Week 16 Jets vs Jaguars: Thursday Night Football preview, predictions, prop bets, more

The New York Jets look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) @ New York Jets (7-7)

Game Details:

Location: MetLife in Meadowlands, NJ

MetLife in Meadowlands, NJ Time: Thursday, December 22nd at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 22nd at 8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime

Betting Stats:

SPREAD: NYJ -1

NYJ -1 OVER/UNDER : 37.5

: 37.5 MONEYLINE: NYJ (-115), JAX (-105)

Matchup:

Pick:

Jaguars 23 Jets 16

Top Player Props:

If you’re going to be betting on action besides the spread, here are three player props we like from Thursday night’s game:

Garrett Wilson over 56.5 receiving yards

I don’t necessarily like to back bets that rely on Zach Wilson’s success to hit, but I think this line is far too low on Garrett Wilson. The Jets rookie has gone over this in six of his last seven games and has proven himself to be an immense talent. The Jaguars also rank 25th in the NFL in yards allowed per completion and 17th in completion percentage allowed, so I think the Wilsons will be able to hook up on a few passes on Thursday night. Enough to get over this low total.

Where to bet: -125 on DraftKings

Evan Engram under 41.5 receiving yards

I know this flies in the face of what many are predicting, but I think we’re over-weighing Engram’s huge game against the Titans. Engram has gone over this total in the last two weeks, but he had gone under in four straight before that. New York has also held tight ends under this total in seven of their last 10 games. With so much on the line for them, I think Engram will find the sledding a bit tougher this week.

Where to bet: -120 on BetMGM

Trevor Lawrence over 13.5 rushing yards

This one is pretty simple. New York has a great run defense, and I think they’ll get enough pressure on Lawrence to force him out of the pocket. He’s gone over this total in seven of his last ten games, including 21 yards last week against the Cowboys and 32 yards three weeks ago against the Lions.

Where to bet: -110 at BetMGM

For more NFL coverage, like this Jets and Jaguars preview, visit amNY Sports.com