Venus and Serena Williams begin 2022 US Open doubles journey on Thursday

The opening round of the 2022 US Open couldn’t have gone much differently for Venus and Serena Williams.
While Serena Williams won in straight sets under the bright lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium night session, Venus Williams lost in straight sets in the first match of the day on Tuesday. However, the sisters will have a chance to continue their US Open journey together when they play their first-round doubles match on Thursday against the Czech team of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.
While much has been made of their individual careers as singles players, and rightfully so, the pair have been quite a duo as partners as well. In their history together, they have won 14 Grand Slam championships, most recently at Wimbledon in 2016. In fact, the sisters have won every single Grand Slam final they’ve been a part of.
|Year
|Tournament
|Result
|Opponents
|1999
|French Open
|Win
|Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova (6–3, 6–7(2–7), 8–6)
|1999
|US Open
|Win
|Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud (4–6, 6–1, 6–4)
|2000
|Wimbledon
|Win
|Julie Halard-Decugis and Ai Sugiyama (6–3, 6–2)
|2001
|Australian Open
|Win
|Lindsay Davenport and Corina Morariu (6–2, 2–6, 6–4)
|2002
|Wimbledon
|Win
|Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suárez (6–2, 7–5)
|2003
|Australian Open
|Win
|Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suárez (4–6, 6–4, 6–3)
|2008
|Wimbledon
|Win
|Lisa Raymond and Samantha Stosur (6–2, 6–2)
|2009
|Australian Open
|Win
|Daniela Hantuchová and Ai Sugiyama (6–3, 6–3)
|2009
|Wimbledon
|Win
|Samantha Stosur and Rennae Stubbs (7–6(7–4), 6–4)
|2009
|US Open
|Win
|Cara Black and Liezel Huber (6–2, 6–2)
|2010
|Australian Open
|Win
|Cara Black and Liezel Huber (6–4, 6–3)
|2010
|French Open
|Win
|Květa Peschke and Katarina Srebotnik (6–2, 6–3)
|2012
|Wimbledon
|Win
|Andrea Hlaváčková and Lucie Hradecká (7–5, 6–4)
|2016
|Wimbledon
|Win
|Tímea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova (6–3, 6–4)
Together, they have a dominating record of 192-34 in doubles, but this will be the first doubles event for the sisters as a team since the 2018 French Open.
The sisters playing together for one final time is a major component of this farewell tour for Serena. “I feel like it’s been very important for [Venus] to be a part of this. She’s my rock. I’m super excited to play with her and just do that again. It’s been a long time.”
“It was Serena’s idea,” admitted Venus after her loss on Tuesday. “She’s the boss, so do I whatever she tells me to do (smiling).”
In truth, Venus has always been there for her sister and is a crucial reason why Serena’s career has gone the way it has. “We’re a huge influence on each other, and I’m a huge influence on her,” Venus admitted. Even in Serena’s next chapter, the older sister’s role will still be one of support, just not on the tennis court. “I think that’s the role I play is definitely support with everyone else in my family.”
As both of their careers near an end, the impact that the Williams sisters have had is evident. From the courtside celebration for Serena on Monday night to the countless players who have talked about the opportunities that the two women have opened up for them.
“It’s fantastic to see these young women living their dream and doing positive things in their lives, and in turn influencing other people, not just women,” said Venus. “To also get up, do something, live your life, go for your destiny, fight. That’s what it is. So it’s just an exchange of energy and an exchange of giving.”
While their legacies have been cemented, there is still time to add more to the record book.
“We have had some great wins,” said Venus. “It would be nice to add some more.”