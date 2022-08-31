Venus and Serena Williams begin 2022 US Open doubles journey on Thursday

The opening round of the 2022 US Open couldn’t have gone much differently for Venus and Serena Williams.

While Serena Williams won in straight sets under the bright lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium night session, Venus Williams lost in straight sets in the first match of the day on Tuesday. However, the sisters will have a chance to continue their US Open journey together when they play their first-round doubles match on Thursday against the Czech team of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

While much has been made of their individual careers as singles players, and rightfully so, the pair have been quite a duo as partners as well. In their history together, they have won 14 Grand Slam championships, most recently at Wimbledon in 2016. In fact, the sisters have won every single Grand Slam final they’ve been a part of.

Year Tournament Result Opponents 1999 French Open Win Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova (6–3, 6–7(2–7), 8–6) 1999 US Open Win Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud (4–6, 6–1, 6–4) 2000 Wimbledon Win Julie Halard-Decugis and Ai Sugiyama (6–3, 6–2) 2001 Australian Open Win Lindsay Davenport and Corina Morariu (6–2, 2–6, 6–4) 2002 Wimbledon Win Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suárez (6–2, 7–5) 2003 Australian Open Win Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suárez (4–6, 6–4, 6–3) 2008 Wimbledon Win Lisa Raymond and Samantha Stosur (6–2, 6–2) 2009 Australian Open Win Daniela Hantuchová and Ai Sugiyama (6–3, 6–3) 2009 Wimbledon Win Samantha Stosur and Rennae Stubbs (7–6(7–4), 6–4) 2009 US Open Win Cara Black and Liezel Huber (6–2, 6–2) 2010 Australian Open Win Cara Black and Liezel Huber (6–4, 6–3) 2010 French Open Win Květa Peschke and Katarina Srebotnik (6–2, 6–3) 2012 Wimbledon Win Andrea Hlaváčková and Lucie Hradecká (7–5, 6–4) 2016 Wimbledon Win Tímea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova (6–3, 6–4)

Together, they have a dominating record of 192-34 in doubles, but this will be the first doubles event for the sisters as a team since the 2018 French Open.

The sisters playing together for one final time is a major component of this farewell tour for Serena. “I feel like it’s been very important for [Venus] to be a part of this. She’s my rock. I’m super excited to play with her and just do that again. It’s been a long time.”

“It was Serena’s idea,” admitted Venus after her loss on Tuesday. “She’s the boss, so do I whatever she tells me to do (smiling).”

In truth, Venus has always been there for her sister and is a crucial reason why Serena’s career has gone the way it has. “We’re a huge influence on each other, and I’m a huge influence on her,” Venus admitted. Even in Serena’s next chapter, the older sister’s role will still be one of support, just not on the tennis court. “I think that’s the role I play is definitely support with everyone else in my family.”

As both of their careers near an end, the impact that the Williams sisters have had is evident. From the courtside celebration for Serena on Monday night to the countless players who have talked about the opportunities that the two women have opened up for them.

“It’s fantastic to see these young women living their dream and doing positive things in their lives, and in turn influencing other people, not just women,” said Venus. “To also get up, do something, live your life, go for your destiny, fight. That’s what it is. So it’s just an exchange of energy and an exchange of giving.”

While their legacies have been cemented, there is still time to add more to the record book.

“We have had some great wins,” said Venus. “It would be nice to add some more.”

For more coverage of the 2022 US Open, like this Williams sisters article, visit amNY Sports