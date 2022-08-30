Venus Williams falls in first round of US Open

Venus Williams has exited the US Open after losing her first round match.

The older Williams sister lost 6–1, 7–6 to Belgian-born Alison Van Uytvanc at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and exists the women’s singles tournament in unceremonious fashion, while her sister, Serena, will continue on to the second round after winning on Monday, after beating Danka Kovinić of Montenegro.

Williams fell early in the match, as she dropped the first set to Kovinić by a lopsided 6–1 margin. She managed to put up a better fight in the second set, but ultimately lost in a tie-breaker that saw Kovinić win 7 points to Williams’ 5.

Kovinić took the match 6–1, 7–6.

This year marked Venus’ 23rd US Open in 25 years, where she had won twice — in 2000, and then again in 2001. She has won 7 major titles in her career.

Tuesday marks the first time that Venus Williams has been bounced from the US Open in the first round.

This will not be the last time that US Open fans can see Venus, as she will be playing alongside her sister in the women’s doubles tournament, beginning on Thursday.

Together, the two Williams sisters have secured 14 Grand Slam doubles titles in their careers.

Both Serna and Venus Williams were the subject of pop-culture fame last Oscar season, when Will Smith portrayed their demanding father, Richard, in the biopic about their early lives, entitled King Richard. Smith was awarded an Academy Award for his work on the celebrated film.