Two games, two promotions at Yankee Stadium for Yankees vs. Nationals

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 7, 2015. Photo Credit: Mets

Winners of six straight, the Yankees host the Washington Nationals for two games starting on Tuesday.

The Yankees are in first place in the American League East, and the Nationals are one-half game behind the Mets for first place in the National League East.

These are the only two home games for the Yankees until they begin an eight-game homestand next Wednesday, June 17.

And both are promotional games for Yankees fans.

Tuesday’s game, which features a prominent pitching matchup between the Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka and Washington’s Max Scherzer, also happens to be Cap Night. The first 18,000 fans in attendance at Yankee Stadium for the 7:05 p.m. start will receive a free Yankees cap, presented by Canon.

The first 18,000 fans over age 21 on Wednesday will receive a Yankees smartphone car vent mount, presented by Avis. Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start the 1:05 p.m. game for the Yankees, with the Nationals yet to announce their starting pitcher.