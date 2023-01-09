Aaron Boone on Yankees left field options: ‘We’re going to go into spring training with a lot of competition’

The Yankees’ plan for left field next season is still to be determined. But manager Aaron Boone is certain of one thing this year, there will be plenty of competition.

The Bombers have a hole to fill in their outfield after the departure of Andrew Benintendi during free agency. New York has several options which include Aaron Hicks and rookie sensation Oswaldo Cabrera.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

Boone wasn’t sure who had the edge going into spring training next month, but he liked the idea of having guys have to battle it out for the job.

“At the very least, we’re going to go into spring training with a lot of competition for significant playing time, and I think that’s a good thing and hopefully that’s something that brings the best out of some people,” Boone said during an interview on MLB Network Radio Sunday. “Look, you’re never a completed product, and maybe something happens over the next few weeks leading into spring training. Maybe something happens going into spring training and into the trade deadline when you get a better idea of what exactly you need with your roster.

“In the meantime, we’ve got to focus on getting everyone ready, hopefully competition for some real playing time and real at-bats is something that serves the guys competing for it very well. That’s how I’ve got to look at it right now, and as the roster changes or doesn’t, we’ll make our adjustments.”

For now, it appears that any solution for the Yankees in left field will come internally. It was reported by NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch that the Yankees were done making moves during the offseason.

Things could very well change before the season starts, but it would appear that Hicks would be the leading contender for the left field job, which may not make Yankees fans too happy.