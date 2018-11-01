Your time off is precious.

We happen to spend our on-the-clock hours combing through the many options NYC has to offer, so let us help you maximize those days off. Every week, we distill the very best the weekend has to offer.

Drink it. Someone must be a bit blotto. But no need to get hung up on the fact that Cider Week covers 12 days instead of seven. Really, let it pour. The official kick-off party is Friday, at the Crown Heights taproom for Bad Seed Cider. The Hudson Valley-based cidery, which crafts a dry cider with zero grams of sugar, is celebrating one year in Brooklyn: Yep, it opened that brick-and-mortar during last year's Cider Week. "Because Brooklyn has always seemed like a second home, it was the logical place for us to look when we decided to open a second location," co-owner Bram Kincheloe says. Bad Seed's first spot is in Highland, New York. At the Crown Heights spot, you'll find 12 Bad Seed ciders on tap, as well as a rotating selection of state-brewed beers. Since only one of Bad Seed's more than 30 ciders is available throughout the five boroughs, those looking to try, say, the raspberry or bourbon barrel reserve options need to make the trip. And at Friday's party, Kincheloe says, they'll also serve "guest pours of friends of ours," including Naked Flock and Graft Cider.

Eat it. While NYC is home to many craft ice cream options, among the OGs of clever-meets-wacky-meets-tasty flavors is Big Gay Ice Cream. The duo behind the nine-year-old company, which started as a food truck and recently opened a fourth location, has embraced combinations they simply found fun. At the start, co-owner Doug Quint remembers, they "wanted to make ice cream as happy as possible again." Their version of joy has included Salty Pimp (vanilla ice cream with dulce de leche and sea salty chocolate) and American Globs (malted ice cream with fudge-covered pretzel pieces and balls, and a fudge swirl because why not), all the while experimenting with perhaps more challenging toppings (steak, Cheetos). Alongside the successes, Quint notes, you should see his notebook of failures. (For the record, the Cheat-ohs flavor was a winner.) You could head to Target for a pint of Rocky Roadhouse, but all of the storefronts -- three in NYC, one in Philadelphia -- have their own special touches (in décor and tastes) that make them worth visiting. For the newest spot, at South Street Seaport, a seafaring vibe was embraced, including the happy narwhal mascot. "It feels like ice cream right off the boardwalk." Sweet.

Cheer it. 26.2 miles. Gulp. As another New York City Marathon rounds the corner, all we have to do is shuffle to the sidelines and cheer the thousands of runners on. When you do, maybe give a special shout-out to Mitchell Silver as he runs past. The 58 year old -- who happens to be the city's parks commissioner -- chatted with us about his lifelong love of running, and how he prepared for his very first go at the marquee marathon, which is Sunday. (A must: Clear it with your family, "because it's like a full-time job.") His aim, to us, sounds quite reasonable: "My goal is to finish." Our marathon coverage includes the best spots to watch the race, and, if you're a runner, all the food deals you can use to carb up before your start time and after -- when you most certainly deserve to eat whatever you want.

See it. Let the can puns begin. Can-do attitude. I, I just can't. I am Iron Can! It is time, once again, to be a can of action: Canstruction, the annual design competition that marries art with feeding the hungry, returns to New York for the 26th year. Months ago, architects, engineers and artists started plotting out their entries and, from Thursday through early Friday morning, are constructing the sculptures at Brookfield Place in lower Manhattan. By 10 a.m. (and through mid-November), you can visit to see the wonders whipped up from cans -- 101,839 in total -- of soup, creamed corn, SpaghettiOs and more. At the end of it all, the cans are donated to City Harvest. (Visitors are asked to bring items to donate to the food drive, as well.) Can you dig it, Jean-Claude Van Can?