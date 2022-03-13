Unlicensed driver mows down woman, dog in wild Bronx crash at park: NYPD

An out-of-towner without a license allegedly mowed down a woman and her dog in a Bronx crash at a public park Saturday morning, critically injuring the pedestrian, police said.

Cops cuffed Atlanta, Georgia, resident Becan Floyd, 21, for driving a Nissan Altima through Claremont Park on Saturday at 6:50 a.m. on March 12 and hitting the 58-year-old woman, leaving her with severe injuries.

Floyd allegedly was operating the stolen car without a permit when he drove through the pedestrian-only green space. He jumped the walkway’s curb and headed up a grassy knoll, crashing into a little tree, before hitting the woman and her pup.

After dragging the victim through the lawn, he backed up and exited through E. 170th Street and Clay Avenue, plummeting into two other cars, before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Boys in Blue caught up with the suspect and arrested him, charging him with two counts of assault, as well as leaving the scene, reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

Paramedics rushed the woman to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln with severe wounds to her head and torso, and she remains in critical condition, according to the authorities.

The dog ran off, according to a police spokesperson.