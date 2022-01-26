Man dies of injuries following collision with garbage truck in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man on a scooter died of his injuries on Tuesday night after colliding with a garbage truck in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 7:51 p.m. on Jan. 25 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision at Ditmas Avenue and Rockaway Avenue. Upon their arrival, the responding police officers found a 55-year-old man who was riding an electric scooter when he collided with an NYC Sanitation Garbage truck.

A preliminary investigation found that the garbage truck was traveling eastbound on Ditmas Avenue. As the truck turned right onto southbound Rockaway Avenue, the scooter operator, also heading eastbound on Ditmas Avenue, tried to get around the truck on the passenger side. The scooter driver and the truck collided with each other as a result.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld pending family notification, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital and pronounced dead. The garbage truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.