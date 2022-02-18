Man in custody after stabbing leaves victim dead in Brooklyn

A man is in custody after another man was found stabbed in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

According to police, at 7:06 p.m. on Feb. 17 officers responded to a 911 call regarding an assault in progress resulting in a man stabbed inside 641 Crown Street. Upon their arrival, police found a 45-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A 40-year-old man was taken into custody shortly following the incident, but no charges have been announced as of this time. The investigation is ongoing.