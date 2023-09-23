West Village subway station slashing leaves man seriously wounded: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A slashing at a West Village subway station early on Saturday morning left a man seriously wounded, police reported.

The search continues for the suspect behind the attack that occurred inside the Christopher Street station on the 1 line, near 7th Avenue South, at about 5:29 a.m. on Sept. 23.

Police sources reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, was slashed in the left cheek by an unidentified suspect who wielded a sharp object. The motive for the bloody assault remains unknown and under investigation.

Law enforcement sources said the slasher — described only as a man with a dark complexion — fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from NYPD Transit District 2 and the 6th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Transit crime is down slightly across the 6th Precinct so far this year; through Sept. 17, according to the most recent CompStat report, the command tallied 29 incidents in the transit system, down 9.4% from the 32 reported at the same point in 2022.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.