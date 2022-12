Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

At 9:57 a.m. on Dec. 1, officers from the 69th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 1472 East 86th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

At this time, a description of a potential suspect is unavailable. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.