Man wanted for committing multiple violent crimes in Brooklyn over the course of two years

The NYPD is looking for a man who they say committed several crimes in Brooklyn over the past couple of years.

29-year-old Brooklyn resident Tyre Moore is wanted in connection to five crimes dating back to the summer of 2020.

According to police, at 4:57 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2020, Moore allegedly followed a 28-year-old woman, who was trying to file a complaint against him, to the 79th Precinct stationhouse. When a uniformed officer approached him, Moore allegedly became irate and aggressive and pushed the officer into metal barriers outside of the precinct. Moore then allegedly fled the location westbound on Lexington Avenue. Paramedics took the officer to Long Island College Hospital where he was treated for multiple lacerations on his left hand.

Almost a year later, at 12 p.m. on July 1, 2021, Moore allegedly approached a 19-year-old man and 42-year-old man inside a home located in the vicinity of Avenue V and Bragg Street and pulled out a firearm. After threatening physical harm to both men, police say that Moore started to punch the 19-year-old in the head and arm before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was taken by paramedics to NYC Health & Hospitals/Coney Island in stable condition.

A couple of months later on Sept. 18, 2021, Moore allegedly got into an argument at 7 p.m. that night with a 28-year-old woman at a home in the vicinity of Greene Avenue and Marcy Avenue. Police say that Moore then punched the victim several times in the face and prevented her from leaving the residence. Moore also allegedly broke the victim’s phone. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Moore then allegedly caused more problems months later, on June 11, 2022. At 4:20 p.m. that day, Moore was allegedly in the same location as on the Sept. 18 incident and put his hands around the neck of the 28-year-old woman before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction. The victim had difficultly breathing and sustained bruising as a result and was treated at the scene by paramedics on scene — she refused further medical attention. Then, at 5:20 p.m. that same day, Moore allegedly returned and caused property valued at over $250 before fleeing again. No injuries were reported as a result of his return.

Moore is described as a man with a dark complexion, dark-colored eyes and dark-colored hair, standing 5 feet, 6 inches and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.