LATEST PAPER
29° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
29° Good Afternoon
News

Reddit in revolt: Moderators shut down parts of site

Reddit's homepage on Friday, July 3 2015.

Reddit's homepage on Friday, July 3 2015. Photo Credit: Reddit.com

By GEORGIA KRAL
Print

On Thursday, a popular Reddit employee was dismissed from the popular website. Volunteer moderators are responding by taking parts of the site down. 

Victoria Taylor, Reddit's Director of Talent and mastermind behind the popular AMA (Ask Me Anything) series, was well-liked among moderators on the site, and the reason for her dismissal has not been given, according to The New York Times. 

Nearly 300 "subreddits," or sections of the site, are currently offline, in what NPR is calling an "Internet insurrection." 

By GEORGIA KRAL

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Dos Caminos' five locations in Manhattan will celebrate Where to celebrate National Margarita Day
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on Feb. 19 Bernie Sanders enters 2020 presidential race
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium