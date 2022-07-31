As deadline nears, Yankees Aaron Boone calls club ‘very complete team’

If Aaron Boone is hoping that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is going to make a move before the trade deadline on Tuesday, he wasn’t tipping his hand.

Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals raised more questions about what the Yankees will do before the deadline comes and goes. Reports on Sunday had New York linked to Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas and the team trying to work out a deal to trade Joey Gallo.

However, Boone wouldn’t bite when asked what hole his team needed to fill to make a push for the Yankees’ first World Series since 2009.

“I feel like we’re a very complete team,” Boone said after the loss. “You can always be better and I would say that for every facet of the game. Every area. There’s always places you can go to get incrementally better. That being said I feel like we’re a complete team and we’ve leaned on whether it’s starters, relievers, defense, baserunning, power. Whatever it may be, I feel like those have all been overall a strength for us and if we end up strengthening those a little bit more great. If not, we’ve got a job to do.”

While the main focus had been on trying to improve the Yankees’ starting rotation, the bullpen has been put in the spotlight after Michael King was lost for the season last weekend. Boone called on six different relievers during the course of Sunday’s game and the bullpen collectively allowed four runs, with three being charged to closer Clay Holmes.

Boone called the series finale against the Royals a tough game for the team’s bullpen, but he has been overall encouraged by what he has seen from them.

“I think we’re seeing a lot of good things down there. We just gotta keep refining, keep getting better and put ourselves in a good position going forward,” Boone said.

Cashman has already gone out and made a deal for one big deadline name by bringing in outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals last week and the Yankees’ GM was very busy at the deadline last year. Cashman traded for Gallo, Anthony Rizzo and Holmes.

Gallo hasn’t panned out the way he was expected to, but Rizzo and Holmes have been strong assets in the Bronx since their arrival.

“Obviously a couple of big losses there with King,” Holmes said about looking ahead to the trade deadline. “We definitely have a lot of talent down there and guys that are capable. We’ll obviously see what happens. There’s a lot out of my control and I think that I have full confidence that the staff and management will do the best they can to put the best team. Give us the best chances.

“I think we just look forward to go and competing. Whoever that looks like or whoever that is we’ll be glad to see and I guess we’ll find out in a couple of days.”

This year’s deadline will come with the Yankees in the Bronx and the Seattle Mariners in town for a three-game series.