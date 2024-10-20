Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000: Use $1K offer on NFL Week 7

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Roll into Week 7 of the NFL season with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000. New players who take advantage of this opportunity can start with a $1,000 first bet on the NFL, MLB postseason or any other game on Sunday.

New users who lose on that initial wager will receive a bonus bet that matches the initial stake. Caesars Sportsbook will back up any losses on that initial wager with a bonus bet of up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans this fall. New users can start with this $1,000 first bet, but don’t forget about the different odds boosts available for the games.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 for a $1,000 first bet on the NFL or any other game this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1000: How to Sign Up

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY1000 New User Offer $1K First Bet In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, NFL Longshot Parlay Contest, Caesars Rewards Bonus Last Verified On October 20, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

First things first, let’s take a closer look at how to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY1000.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code AMNY1000. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, credit card, debit card, PayPal or any other accepted payment method.

Start with a $1,000 first bet on the NFL or any other game on Sunday.

If that wager loses, players will receive a bonus bet that matches the initial stake.

Claim $1,000 First Bet for Any NFL Week 7 Matchup

This $1,000 first bet provides bettors with maximum flexibility. New users can get in on the action with this Caesars Sportsbook promo in time to bet on any NFL game.

Remember, anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for a bonus bet that matches the original stake. For example, someone who loses on a $250 wager will get a $250 bonus bet back.

Needless to say, second chances are rare in sports betting. New users will have plenty of options when it comes to this offer. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the game.

NFL Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to NFL odds boosts. New bettors can boost the odds on all the biggest NFL games on Sunday. Here is a closer look at a few of the options available for Week 7:

DeVonta Smith, Drake London & Jayden Reed Each Over 49.5 Receiving Yards: +225

James Cook, Bijan Robinson & Joe Mixon Each Over 59.5 Rush Yards: +400

Justin Jefferson & Amon-Ra St. Brown Each Over 7.5 Receptions: +450

Browns, Dolphins & Giants All Punt on 1st Drive: +550

Chiefs Win & Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +225

Garrett Wilson & George Pickens Each Over 4.5 Receptions: +300

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 for a $1,000 first bet on the NFL or any other game in the league of your choice this week.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.