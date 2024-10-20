Chiefs-49ers Betting Promos: Sportsbook offers for Super Bowl rematch

It’s a massive weekend across the NFL season as today will see a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl (LVIII). As fans await the massive matchup, they can secure a variety of Chiefs-49ers Betting Promos to wager on the action using the linked offers on this page.

Both teams have championship expectations, and a win today would make a massive statement as the mid-season point approaches. Don’t waste another moment and claim the best offers for betting on today’s Super Bowl rematch using the links on this page.

Chiefs-49ers Betting Promos

Chiefs-49ers Betting Promos

Offer Details NFL Promo Codes ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset AMNY BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer AMNY1500 FanDuel Sportsbook Win $300 in Bonus Bets No Code Required Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet Bonus AMNY1000

Kickoff is fast approaching, and now is the time to score the best Chiefs-49ers Betting Promos for wagering on today’s headline matchup. The action will get underway at 4:25 pm ET from Levi’s Stadium in San Fransisco as the football world gets set for the heavyweight clash.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset for Chiefs-49ers

ESPN BET is becoming a popular platform for NFL bettors, and the new user welcome offer is a major reason why. Sign up here with ESPN BET promo code AMNY unlocks a terrific $1,000 First Bet Reset for new players who register using the link on this page. After claiming the offer, any first bet that loses on ESPN BET will be paid back up to $1,000 in bonus bets equal to the amount of the lost wager. That means new users are guaranteed to either win their first wager on ESPN BET or get a complete reset (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. Do note, that it’s required that new users enter the promo code AMNY to secure the full welcome bonus.

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM has one of the most lucrative new user promo codes for NFL bettors, and it’s a great option for wagering on today’s Chiefs vs. 49ers game. Click here to secure a $1,500 First Bet Offer and have the ability to make an aggressive first wager on the platform knowing that if it loses, you’ll get an equal amount of the lost wager back (up to $1,500) in bonus bets.

In select states, first-time users on BetMGM can claim an exclusive bet-and-get promo to bet $10 and get $250 in bonus bets by clicking here .

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, win $300 in bonus bets

FanDuel has one of the best Chiefs-49ers betting promos as the new user welcome offer has been recently improved. Signing up here a will unlock the FanDuel promo code to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins). This promo only requires a $5+ winning first bet to activate the $300 in bonuses, making it extremely low-risk and user-friendly for NFL fans. Place your $5 bet on Chiefs vs. 49ers and if it wins, you’ll score $300 in bonus bets thanks to the FanDuel promo.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook is a respected name in the industry thanks to its longstanding resume and impressive service. Registering here with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 is a great option for betting on NFL action as it provides new users with a generous $1,000 First Bet on Caesars. With this promo activated, any first bet on Caesars that loses will be refunded (up to $1,000) in bonus bets allowing the user to continue wagering without having to risk real cash bets. In other words, the Caesars promo code guarantees the new user wins their first bet or gets a full bonus bets refund if it loses (up to $1,000).