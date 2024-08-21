DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 bonus, NFL Premium+ streaming trial

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest DraftKings promo code offer will set the stage for bettors before the NFL season. New users who claim this offer can win $200 in bonus bets instantly and cash in on a subscription to NFL+ Premium. Click here to begin the registration process.

All it takes is a $5+ bet on any game to win with this DraftKings promo code offer. Players who start with this first bet will get $200 in bonus bets instantly along with a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

We also recommend downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on any iOS or Android device. New bettors can get off to a fast start with these bonus bets and grab other MLB boosts for Wednesday night.

Use this link to secure this DraftKings promo code offer. From there, turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonuses and a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

DraftKings Promo Code Triggers $200 Bonus, NFL+ Premium

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Win $200 Bonus & NFL+ Premium Subscription Bonus Last Verified On August 21, 2024 Information Verified By Russ Joy

Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but DraftKings Sportsbook is changing the game. Remember, all it takes is a $5+ bet on any game to win with this new promo. The outcome of the selected game won’t make a difference when it comes to this offer.

New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly. Additionally, these new users will qualify for a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium. With the regular season almost two weeks away, it’s the perfect time to cash in on this subscription.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

First things first, new users won’t need to manually input a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, follow the step-by-step instructions below to set up a new account:

Click here to automatically access this offer. Players will be redirected to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically access this offer. Players will be redirected to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the secure payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more to activate this offer.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Bet $5 or more on ay game to win $200 in bonuses and NFL+ Premium.

Wednesday MLB Boosts

After locking in this initial promo, check out the different offers in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Bettors can raise the stakes on MLB’s Wednesday games with a 20% boost on any first inning run bets. Baseball fans can boost the odds on no runs or yes runs in the first inning.

Additionally, players can lock up a parlay boost on any matchup. Create a parlay or same game parlay with at least four legs and apply this boost. The profit boost depends on the number of legs in the initial wager. These are just two of the many boosts and bonuses that bettors can find in the app.

Use this link to secure this DraftKings promo code offer. From there, turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonuses and a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

