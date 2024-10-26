World Series betting promos: Best Yanks-Dodgers sportsbook offers for pivotal Game 2

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on Game 2 with the latest World Series betting promos. We have gathered all the top sportsbook offers for Saturday, making it easy for bettors to claim thousands of dollars with of bonuses for the Yankees vs. Dodgers.

New customers can register with the following World Series betting promos on BetMGM, ESPN BET, FanDuel, DraftKings, bet365 and Caesars. Once you claim the welcome offer, there are additional profit boosts, no-sweat bets and free contests.

Best World Series Betting Promos for Game 2 on Saturday

Sportsbook World Series Betting Promos BetMGM Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC and VA) ESPN BET $1K First Bet Reset FanDuel Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bet365 Unlock $200 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Caesars $1K First Bet

Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam on Friday night to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. They are favored in Game 2 with Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound, while Carlos Rodon is pitching for the Yankees.

Follow our links to use the newest World Series betting promos. Create an account and use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Be aware of the terms and conditions before placing your first wager.

BetMGM Promo Code AMNY200 Unlocks $200 MLB Bonus

Register with our BetMGM promo code AMNY200 and place a $10 bet on the Yankees vs. Dodgers. No matter the outcome, you’ll receive a $200 bonus. This offer is available for new customers in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, NC and VA.

Click here to sign up with code AMNY250 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. A $10 bet on the World Series will result in a $100 sportsbook bonus and $150 casino bonus. Use code AMNY1500 here in other states to unlock a $1,500 first wager.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY Releases $1K Reset

Enter our ESPN BET promo code AMNY to place a wager up to $1,000 on Game 2. If it loses, you’ll be sent a bonus refund to use toward another game in the World Series. There are also new odds boosts for each matchup. For example, the odds for Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to combine for 3+ home runs have been boosted to +1200.

Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus on FanDuel Sportsbook

Sign up through our FanDuel promo code links and place a $5 bet on the Yankees-Dodgers. A winning bet will result in a $300 bonus. Go to the promotions tab after using this offer to opt-in to a 30% profit boost on Saturday.

Score $200 Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook

Create an account on DraftKings and make your first $5 bet. New customers will receive a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome. DraftKings Sportsbook is a great option for finding more World Series betting promos, including no-sweat bets and profit boosts.

Bet365: Choose $200 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

Pick a welcome offer for Game 2 by signing up with our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. Score a $200 bonus by placing a $5 wager or unlock a $1K first-bet safety net. Then, take advantage of same-game parlay boosts for every game in the World Series.

Caesars Promo Code Activates $1K Bet

Use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY1000 to make your favorite bet on Saturday. Wager up to $1,000 on Game 2 and get a bonus bet of the same amount after a loss. Claim a 50% same-game profit boost on the promotions tab and find new odds boosts every day.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.