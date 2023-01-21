The 3 best NY sports betting promos for Giants-Eagles NFL Playoffs

The Giants-Eagles game is one of the best NFL playoffs matchup and these NY sports betting promos will raise the stakes on this game. This NFC East rivalry runs deep. Not to mention, this is New York vs. Philadelphia. There is a lot at stake in this game.

New players can sign up with these three NY sports betting promos for a head start on the NFL playoffs. Bettors can lock in guaranteed bonus bets, a massive first bet, and other bonuses by signing up with these offers.

3 Best NY Sports Betting Promos for Giants-Eagles

All of the NFL divisional round games have juice, but there is something different about this Giants-Eagles matchup. The pesky Giants keep winning when we least expect them to. Meanwhile, the Eagles were a force in the regular season, beating the Giants twice.

Betting on the NFL is always a tough decision. Anything can happen in these games, but that’s where these NY sports betting promos can come in handy. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind each offer.

DraftKings Sportsbook Delivers $200 in Instant Bonus Bets

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the biggest names in sports betting and with promos like this one, it’s easy to see why it stacks up as a top NY sports betting promo. New players who sign up with this offer in New York will have access to a guaranteed win. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on Giants-Eagles or any other game this weekend. This will trigger an instant reward of $200 in bonus bets. Signing up and claiming this offer now will ensure that players have bonus bets to use on the rest of the NFL playoffs.

Click this link to start the sign-up process with DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on the Giants-Eagles game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Win $150 on the NFL Playoffs

Here’s the next NY sports betting promo with another shot at a guarantee for bettors. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving a guaranteed 30-1 payout to anyone who signs up with this offer. Simply create an account and place a $5 wager on the Giants or Eagles. New users will win $150 in bonus bets instantly. There is no need to sweat out that original $5 bet. This $150 bonus is a complete no-brainer.

Click here to register with FanDuel Sportsbook and lock in this guaranteed 30-1 payout on Giants-Eagles or any other NFL playoffs game.

Activate the “Full Caesar” Promo at Caesars Sportsbook

With our last dive into a NY sports betting promo, Caesars Sportsbook is delivering one of the most creative offers on the market. New users can take advantage of the “Full Caesar” promo, which comes with three distinct bonuses. Players will get a $1,250 first bet to use on the NFL playoffs. Place a real money wager on Giants-Eagles and if it loses, this promo will trigger an automatic refund in bet credits for up to $1,250. Additionally, new users will lock up 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership perks and benefits.

Click this link and input promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other bonuses at Caesars Sportsbook for the NFL playoffs this weekend.

