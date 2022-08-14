Aroldis Chapman making case to return to closer role for Yankees

There’s no question that Clay Holmes had been one of the best relievers in the first half of the season, but his recent struggles and a blown save this weekend have started to raise the question of whether Aroldis Chapman should move back into the close role.

The Yankees reliever had been the team’s closer until Holmes took over the spot after Chapman was injured and dealing with left Achilles tendonitis. However, since his return to the mound Chapman has been showing the Yankees brass that he still can be an effective pitcher in high-leverage situations.

Chapman has not surrendered a run in his last nine appearances dating back to July 26. In 9.1 innings of work he has given up just three hits and struck out 10 batters, which has caught the eye of Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

“He was used in a high-leverage situation tonight, so he’s going to continue to be in those,” Boone told Newsday. “He’s throwing the ball incredibly well. Love what we’re seeing there and we’ll keep building on that and see where it leads. But we continue to be really encouraged from what we’re seeing from Aroldis.”

Holmes on the other hand has not been the same dominant pitcher that he had been previously and Friday’s blown save was his third in the last 11 appearances he’s made. His ERA during that span has been 10.24 and his overall ERA for the season has jumped to a 2.39.

His command of the ball has struggled as well as he’s walked 10 batters and given up 11 runs during his last 11 relief outings.

“Maybe a mechanical thing. It could be a lot of factors,” Holmes told reporters Friday. “Especially with sinkers, sometimes it’s a feel pitch. I think it’s just a matter of finding that consistent feel, finding that consistent starting point.”