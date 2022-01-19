Bills vs. Chiefs: 2022 AFC Divisional Round preview, odds, promos, more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Divisional Round info, odds, offers

When: Sunday, Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 23, 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO TV: CBS

CBS Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Over/under: 54.5

54.5 Bills Moneyline: +105

+105 Chiefs Moneyline: -125

This feels like the latest installment of what is going to become a defining AFC rivalry over the next decade or so.

We have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game in the very same venue as the Buffalo Bills descend upon Arrowhead Stadium to face the two-time defending conference-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening.

Last season was the Bills’ first appearance in the AFC title game since the 1993 season when they defeated none other than the Chiefs. In January of 2021 in Kansas City, the Chiefs exacted some revenge by scoring 21 unanswered points in the second quarter on their way to a 38-24 win.

The two sides met in Week 5 earlier this season with the Bills returning the favor in a 38-20 rout that featured 315 yards and four total touchdowns from Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen while Chiefs star passer Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards and two picks in 54 pass attempts.

This is a very different Chiefs team than what the Bills defeated back in October, though. Since Week 6, Kansas City went 10-2 to close out the regular season before doubling up the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 in the Divisional Round.

That was still five points fewer than what the Bills put up on the New England Patriots last week in a 47-17 beatdown.

Both Allen and Mahomes passed for five touchdowns in their Wild Card victories last weekend, but one can figure that neither quarterback will find a repeat of such successes in the Divisional Round.

The Bills’ defense was the best unit in football while the Chiefs embodied a “bend but don’t break” mentality with less-than-average numbers in terms of yards allowed, but they yielded the eighth-fewest points in the league this season.

Anyway, we can get used to this matchup in January.

Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Divisional Round Tale of the Tape

No. 3 Bills Stat No. 2 Chiefs 12-6 (1st AFC East) Record (including playoffs) 13-5 (1st AFC West) 28.4 (3rd in NFL) Points/game 28.2 (4th in NFL) 252.0 (9th in NFL) Passing yards/game 281.8 (4th in NFL) 129.9 (6th in NFL) Rushing yards/game 115.0 (16th in NFL) 17.0 (1st in NFL) Points allowed/game 21.4 (8th in NFL) 163.0 (1st in NFL) Passing yards allowed/game 251.4 (27th in NFL) 109.7 (13th in NFL) Rushing yards allowed/game 117.6 (21st in NFL)

Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Wild Card Players to Watch