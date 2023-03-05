Carlos Rodon gives up five runs in Yankees spring training debut

Carlos Rodon had a short day of work in his first spring training game for the Yankees.

The Yankees’ new $162 million man was knocked around a little bit in his first outing against the Atlanta Braves. Radon gave up five runs on six hits and had two home runs hit off him in the effort.

Rodon did strike out two batters, but exited in the third without recording an out. It was in the bottom of the first inning that he gave up his first home run, which was a two-run shot to right field off a 3-1 pitch to Matt Olsont that put the Braves ahead 2-1.

The Yankees starter also hit a batter in the first and was able to get Vaughn Grissom to go down looking on a called third strike. Rodon retired the side in the second inning in order before he struggled again in the third.

Rodon gave up a double to Ronald Acuna Jr. and a single to Olson to start the inning. Austin Riley sent the second pitch of the at-bat into left center field for the three-run home run.

The lefty faced two more batters before he was finally pulled from the game.

There likely isn’t too much concern from manager Aaron Boone about the start. Boone’s focus for Rodon’s first spring start wasn’t the result of the game.

“Not really worried about the results, more than I’m (looking for) him getting his work in,” Boone told reporters, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

Rodon was brought in to boost the Yankees’ pitching rotation this season and he is expected to be the No. 2 in the rotation. Boone told reporters on Sunday, according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. that the season-opening rotation could start with Gerrit Cole throwing on opening day, Rodon starting April. 2, Severino pitching the third game of the year and Nestor Cortes pitching in the fifth game of the new season