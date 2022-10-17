DraftKings Ohio promo code: pre-register for guaranteed $200 bonus

This brand new DraftKings Ohio promo code will activate a major bonus for anyone who signs up through the links on this page. Although the official launch day is still weeks away, now is the perfect time to pre-register and lock up free bets.

New players who take advantage of this DraftKings Ohio promo code will earn $200 in free bets as an added bonus. This offer will only be available in the lead-up to launch day on January 1st, 2023.

It’s worth highlighting the fact that new players who still be able to grab another bonus on launch day. This pre-registration promo is a separate offer from a typical new-user promo. Ohio sports fans can get both.

DraftKings Sportsbook is already up and running in a number of different states. As a result, we expect to see them hit the ground running in Ohio. Here’s a closer look at how new players can get in on the action.

Ohio Launches Sports Betting in 2023

Here’s the good news: We know the exact launch day for Ohio sports betting. DraftKings Ohio is set to go live with the rest of the state on January 1st, 2023. The timing of the official launch coincides with the end of the NFL regular season, the College Football Playoff Final, and much more.

Although sports fans still have to wait a little while longer, the payoff will be there. This $200 pre-registration bonus is a great way for new users to set themselves up for the new year.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Delivers $200 in Free Bets

This DraftKings Ohio promo code will deliver $200 in free bets to anyone who signs up early. Any sports fan in Ohio who is even thinking of signing up should get in on the action early.

Even though new users won’t be able to place bets until 2023, they will have a handful of free bets to use when the time comes. These free bets can be used on a wide range of options. There is little downside to pre-registering and locking in this offer.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Ohio Promo Code

Follow this step-by-step guide to pre-register and lock up this bonus:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this DraftKings Ohio promo code. There is no need to manually enter a code.

Input basic identifying information to create an account. This could include name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, and last four digits of a social security number.

Earn $200 in free bets that can be used on the NFL, college football, NBA, NHL, and more. Players will receive eight $25 free bets.

Remember, players who pre-register using these steps will still be eligible for a new-user offer on launch day. While we don’t know what the offer will be in January, DraftKings Sportsbook is constantly rolling out lucrative promotions for new players.

