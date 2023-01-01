FanDuel promo code: Claim NFL Week 17 offer, Ohio pre-reg bonus

If NFL betting is on your agenda today, the FanDuel promo code offer can give you a decided advantage with a $1,000 no-sweat bet. Meanwhile, players in Ohio can celebrate launch with $200 in bonus bets here.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

When you click this link, you will enable the FanDuel promo code instantly. After you complete the sign-up process, your first wager will be fully insured up to $1,000. In other words, if you lose the bet, you get another chance with a betting credit refund.

This is the most important day of the NFL season to this point. Next week is the last week of the regular season, so a number of teams are in must win situations. In one of the key games in the early time slot, the Giants will host the sputtering Indianapolis Colts. The Dolphins will play at New England, and Carolina will take on the Buccaneers in Tampa. On Monday night, the Buffalo Bills will battle the Bengals in Cincinnati. This promotion gives you a chance to make a significant wager with a second chance in your pocket.

Click here to trigger the FanDuel promo code that will produce $1,000 in first bet insurance.

FanDuel promo code offer lowdown

Most importantly, this offer is for first-time users only. Secondly, you can go as high as $1,000 with your initial bet and it will be insured. However, most people are not going to be comfortable at this level under any circumstances. This is understandable, and the promotion is intended to work for everyone. You can bet $10, $50, or any other amount up to $1,000, and your wager will be insured.

Most sports fans are going to have a tight focus on the NFL today for obvious reasons. However, if you like an NBA, NHL, or college basketball game, you are free to go that direction. All sporting events that are on the betting board are fair game under the promotion terms. Plus, you can enter different pre-game betting markets, so there are many possibilities.

Accept the FanDuel promo code offer

First, click here to activate the bonus code automatically. After that, you will be updated and eligible when you land on the registration page.

Then, follow the instructions to set up your account. You simply throw in a few fields with identifying information, and your location is verified for legal reasons. After your account has been established, download the mobile app if you haven’t already done so.

Thirdly, use PayPal, credit or debit card, online banking, one of the other methods to make a deposit. When the funds are there, place a wager on any sporting event. If you win, the money is yours, plain and simple. And if you lose, there are no worries, because you get a betting credit refund.

Odds boosts and limited-time offers

You can take advantage of the daily odds boosts after you set up your account. They provide pumped up payouts on very winnable propositions and parlays. In addition, you will receive a steady stream of promotional offers for standard players. There are insured parlays, betting credit bonuses, and other one-off specials.

Click here to utilize the FanDuel promo code that will secure a $1,000 insured first bet on any sporting event.