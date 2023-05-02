Giants pick up 5th year option on Andrew Thomas’ contract

Offensive lineman Andrew Thomas had a breakthrough season with the Giants in 2022 and now the team is opting to pick the fifth-year option on his contract, guaranteeing him $14.175 million in 2024.

The decision to pick up the option was likely a very easy one for general manager Joe Schoen. Thomas was coming off the best season of his career having been named second-team All-Pro and starting 16 of the Giants’ 17 regular season games.

Thomas also played 100% of the offensive snaps in all but two games for New York last year. And his ability to hold off defensive lines on the run block and pass block helped Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley in comeback seasons for both players.

The offensive lineman was part of a Giants’ squad that advanced past the Wild Card Round for the first time since 2012 and he was certainly warranted a Pro Bowl nod that never came. With the Giants picking up the option on his contract, the likelihood of New York and Thomas working out a new long-term contract before the start of the season doesn’t seem out of the question.

The Giants drafted Thomas fourth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and after a rough rookie season he has developed into one of the best left tackles in the NFL.

