Giants re-sign WR Darius Slayton to 2-year deal

The Giants have re-signed wide receiver Darius Slayton to a two-year deal, according to multiple reports on Thursday afternoon.

One of quarterback Daniel Jones’ favorites targets with both of them emerging in 2019, Slayton is coming off an important rebound season in which he posted 46 receptions for 724 yards and two touchdowns — this after posting career-lows in receptions (26), yards (339), and targets (58).

According to Art Stapleton, Slayton was weighing his options as recently as Thursday morning which included an offer from the Atlanta Falcons alongside the Giants.

He re-joins a crowded Giants wide-receiving core that doesn’t necessarily have a bona fide No. 1 pass catcher, yet — especially after the failed Kenny Golladay experiment. New York signed Parris Campbell earlier on Thursday and agreed to a cheaper deal with veteran slot man Sterling Shepard earlier this month.

Wan’Dale Robinson will also figure to be in the mix after his rookie season was cut short due to injury while Isiah Hodgins and David Sills were surprising contributors in 2022.

General manager Joe Schoen also made one of the biggest splashes of the week, acquiring versatile tight end Darren Waller, which could provide a considerable boost to the passing game should he remain healthy.

While the Giants could attempt to find a true No. 1 receiver at the draft, Schoen hasn’t relayed much of a sense of urgency about finding a big-time outside playmaker.

“I understand there’s somewhat of an obsession with the receiver position,’’ Schoen said at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month. “We still have to build a team. That’s an important position, I get that, but the value still has to match up and we still have several holes we need to fill.’’

For now, the Giants could piece together an aerial attack for Jones by committee — and Slayton’s relationship with the newly-extended quarterback (four years, $160 million) won’t hurt his comfort level. The 26-year-old receiver has been the Giants’ leading receiver in three of the last four seasons.

