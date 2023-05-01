Jets aid offensive line depth: sign Billy Turner to 1-year deal

After the NFL Draft concludes, there is a common run on veteran free agents with compensation picks being voided. The New York Jets are the first team to take advantage of the scheduling rules.

New York agreed to a one-year deal with offensive lineman Billy Turner on a deal worth up to $3.15 as reported first by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Turner originally came for a visit earlier Monday morning and has played 43 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21, and 7 with the Denver Broncos last year. With Nathaniel Hackett now running the offensive for the Jets, Turner provides positive depth for a team needing it after not taking a tackle within the first two rounds of the NFL Draft.

The former third-round pick from North Dakota State in 2014 graded out at an average 56.4 per Pro Football Focus and has made 75 starts through his 10-year NFL Career.

Gang Green is expected to use Turner’s experience as a backup tackle to both Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown. Turner also has experience playing guard as well.

New York now has eight tackles currently on their roster before minicamp begins.

