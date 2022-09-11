New York Giants vs Tennessee Titans: Sunday Week 1 preview, how to watch, more

It’s been a long offseason for the New York Giants, but they finally get the 2022 NFL season underway on Sunday in Nashville. Both the Giants and Titans have gone through some changes over the offseason, with New York revamping its front office and coaching staff along with the roster.

New York Giants (0-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-0)

Game Details:

Location: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET Channel: Fox

Betting Stats:

Spread: TEN -5.5

TEN -5.5 Over/Under: 43.5 points

43.5 points Moneyline odds: TEN -247, NYG +204

The Giants may have talked about their desire to go out and compete for the playoffs this season, but the expectation is that this could be another tough year in Northern New Jersey. The Giants could very well be opening up the year without two key pieces in their defensive scheme with Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari possibly out for Week 1.

Top Matchups/Storylines:

What Daniel Jones will the Giants get?

This has been the biggest question for the Giants since the spring and now New York will finally see what Daniel Jones has in him during a game that actually counts. Jones has progressively gotten better during the course of the summer and had a very good day during the Giants’ joint practice with the New York Jets a few weeks back and his preseason appearance against the Cincinnati Bengals was another positive sign.

Were some of the more ugly days during camp just a product of the fourth-year QB learning a new system and getting his legs under him or the sign of the same old issues continuing to plague the often scrutinized signal caller? Sunday in Nashville will be the first true test to see.

How will the Giants’ pass rush hold up?

The Giants will likely be without Thibodeaux and Ojulari, who have both been dealing with injuries that have kept them off of the practice field. The Giants have still not officially ruled them out for Sunday, but after very limited practice on Tuesday and an even more limited workout on Wednesday that did not include individual drills it’s hard to imagine either are ready to go.

That puts the pressure on the Giants staff to come up with a backup plan to try and fill the void for the two edge rushers while game planning to keep Derrick Henry from running all over the Giants in Week 1. Oshane Ximines and Jihad Ward figure to be the next men up to fill their spots.

“We’ll have a plan. I know Custard had one, too. So, we’ll see what happens,” defensive coordinator Wink Martindale told reporters on Wednesday. Jon Feliciano made the trip down from Buffalo to rejoin head coach Brian Daboll with the Giants and should be a stabilizing presence on the line.

The offensive line

Giants general manager Joe Schoen spent a lot of time upgrading the offensive line during the offseason and it will dictate what Jones and Saquon Barkley will be able to do this season. Shane Lemieux is still dealing with an injury, but should make an impact upon his return. His absence will be felt though in Week 1.

Notable Injuries:

Dane Belton – DB, New York: Clavicle (Limited Participation)

Clavicle (Limited Participation) Azeez Ojulari – OLB, New York: Calf (Limited Participation)

Calf (Limited Participation) Sterling Shepard – WR, New York: Achilles (Limited Participation)

Achilles (Limited Participation) Kayvon Thibodeaux – OLB, New York: Knee (Limited Participation)

Knee (Limited Participation) Lonnie Johnson – DB, Tennessee: Groin (Did Not Practice)

Groin (Did Not Practice) Elijah Molden – DB, Tennessee: Groin (Did Not Practice)

Groin (Did Not Practice) Chance Campbell – LB, Tennessee: Knee (Did Not Practice)

Knee (Did Not Practice) Jamarco Jones – OL, Tennessee: Triceps (Limited Participation)

Triceps (Limited Participation) Ola Adeniyi – OLB, Tennessee: Neck (Limited Participation)

Prediction:

Titans 20, Giants 16

With the number of injuries that have plagued the Giants before Week 1 even occurred, New York goes into the season opener with a bit of a disadvantage and a team that has plenty of question marks. The game will be close, but still fall below the over that the vegas oddsmakers have predicted. Everyone knows just how dominant Henry can be on the ground and expect him to make a statement in Week 1 vs. a Giants defense that’s dealing with some holes.