Giants’ Sterling Shepard suffers possible season-ending injury in loss to cowboys

Sterling Shepard became the latest member of the New York Giants to suffer an injury and according to multiple reports, it could be quite significant.

Shepard suffered a non-contact knee injury in the final minutes of the Giants’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night. The left knee issue is believed to be season-ending, according to a report by New York Post, and reporting from ESPN categorized it as “serious.”

The Giants wide receiver crumpled to the ground and had to be carted off the field to the locker room. New York is expected to have a better idea of the situation on Tuesday, but head coach Brian Daboll said that “it didn’t look good” when he spoke with reporters after the game.

MetLife Stadium turf strikes again…It needs to go!!! 🙏 out to Sterling Shepard. pic.twitter.com/XxVxXEYUvY — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) September 27, 2022

It was a heavier blow for the Giants considering the journey that Shepard has had to get back in time for the start of the season. The Giants wideout suffered a torn Achilles tendon in December, but recovered in time for this year.

He had also dealt with concussion issues throughout his career.

“It’s tough. It’s a tough sport,” Daboll said when asked about his reaction to the injury. “Guys work their butts off to get back from injuries, and if this is something that he’s out for the whole season – which we’ll probably know tomorrow morning or maybe we even know now – you hurt for those guys because they put everything into it. You watch them in the rehab room. You watch them in the offseasons. It’s just a shame.”

Shepard had made five catches for 49 yards against the Cowboys and if his season does end early, he would have finished his 2022 campaign with 13 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown.

The injury to Shepard was felt around the Giants locker room after the game, with all of his teammates expressing concern.

“It’s just real tough. Real tough to see that, for sure,” quarterback Daniel Jones said. “A guy who works so hard, he’s battling back from an injury last year. I feel for him as a teammate, as a close friend and yeah, that’s tough to see.”

For running back Saquon Barkley, he can understand what Shepard was going through.

“I’ve dealt with something like that, you never know until you go in there and get an MRI,” he said. “Always have high prayers whoever it is, and he knows I got his back and we (the Giants) have his back. We appreciate everything he does and energy he brings to the team.”