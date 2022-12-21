Aaron Judge named 16th captain in Yankees history

BRONX — As the entourage of people walked into the Yankees press conference room to re-introduce Aaron Judge following the official announcement of his new contract, one guest made it clear what was about to happen.

With one of the most synonymous faces associated with the franchise, Derek Jeter, in attendance, the Yankees named Judge captain. He becomes just the 16th player in franchise history to be bestowed the honor and the first since Jeter had held the title from 2003 to 2014.

Judge joins a group of baseball greats that includes Don Mattingly, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth.

“That’s a pretty good list right there. You know, not only great baseball players, but great ambassadors of the game,” Judge said “Great ambassadors of the New York Yankees, how they pride themselves on the field day in and day out. How they take pride in what they do, represent this organization. … This is an incredible honor that I don’t take lightly. I’m gonna continue to try to be the same leader that I’ve been in the past six years, continue to lead by example.

“I know there’s probably going to be a couple more responsibilities with this, but I’m here to embrace every single obstacle and continue to lead this team.”

The announcement came as the Yankees celebrated the return of their current face of the franchise and was made by Hal Steinbrenner, who moments before said that he couldn’t imagine Judge not being a member of the organization. Judge agreed to a nine-year contract earlier this month and it was made official on Tuesday.

