Yankees set to renew rivalry with Red Sox at Fenway Park

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox renew their longstanding rivalry on Thursday night at famed Fenway Park in Beantown. The meeting is the first of four over the next four days.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole goes head-to-head with Josh Winckowski in Thursday’s opener as New York look to keep the wins going after snapping a two-game skid. The Yankees powered their way past the Pittsburgh Pirates hitting two grand slams on the way to a 16-0 win at PNC Park.

New York has gotten the better of Boston in their last 10 meetings, going 8-2 in that span and already beating them twice in the season-opening series in the Bronx. The only loss in that series came in the final game after the Yankees rallied from a 3-1 hole, but a Bobby Dalbec home run served as the game-winner for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox enter the four-game set having dropped four of their last six, including back-to-back games against the Tampa Bay Ray.

New York Yankees (59-23) @ Boston Red Sox (45-37), 7:10 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Josh Winckowski (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 6.58 K/9)

NYY Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole (7-2, 2.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 11.28 K/9)

Last 10: BOS is 4-6 (40%) in their last 10 games. NYY is 7-3 (70%) in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 4 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 6 runs scored in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score Allowed: BOS allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 2.6 runs.

How to Watch:

Date: Thursday, July 7.

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

TV: YES Network

Streaming: YES APP

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 AM