Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday he will sign an executive order allowing parolees to vote.

Speaking at a convention sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton in Manhattan, Cuomo said he wouldn’t wait for the state Legislature to enfranchise parolees, as he had proposed earlier this year. The measure was not included in the new state budget.

“In this state when you’re released from prison and you’re on parole you still don’t have the right to vote. Now how can that be?” Cuomo said. “You did your time, you paid your debt, you’re released, but you still don’t have a right to vote.”

Cuomo did not immediately say when he will sign the order.