News NY parolees will get the right to vote under Cuomo executive order The governor made the announcement at a convention in Manhattan sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, shown at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 21, 2018, said Wednesday he will restore voting rights to parolees. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew Updated April 18, 2018 12:13 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday he will sign an executive order allowing parolees to vote. Speaking at a convention sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton in Manhattan, Cuomo said he wouldn’t wait for the state Legislature to enfranchise parolees, as he had proposed earlier this year. The measure was not included in the new state budget. “In this state when you’re released from prison and you’re on parole you still don’t have the right to vote. Now how can that be?” Cuomo said. “You did your time, you paid your debt, you’re released, but you still don’t have a right to vote.” Cuomo did not immediately say when he will sign the order. By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.