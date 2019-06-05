Officer Daniel Pantaleo used an approved "seat-belt hold," not the banned chokehold maneuver, during the 2014 arrest "takedown" of Eric Garner that preceded his death, the officer's training academy sergeant said Wednesday, contradicting both the NYPD's former police commissioner and its top trainer's testimony.

Appearing as a paid witness for Pantaleo's defense, retired Sgt. Russell Jung said that Pantaleo appeared to be using a technique taught at the NYPD since 2011 or 2012 but conceded on cross examination that Pantaleo, who was in the academy in 2006, was never taught the seat-belt hold, in which an officer seeks to bring down an opponent by locking his hands around the opponent's torso.

Jung testified that the approved technique might result in "incidental contact with the neck," but on cross examination said that none of the training materials says anything about neck contact.

"There's no airway restraint," Jung testified at a disciplinary hearing Wednesday, adding: "The windpipe is in between the crook of the elbow."

Jung testified that “the first thing I said when I saw the video” was that it was a seat-belt hold.

The proceedings were disrupted several times by members of Garner's family and supporters who gasped and tsked.

"You took a check!" one of Garner's supporters said, before the hearing officer, deputy commissioner for trials, Rosemarie Maldonado, threatened to clear the courtroom.

"There's a million maneuvers that we do on the street that we're not trained to do," Jung said.

Jung demonstrated various takedowns in the well of the courtroom on a volunteer from Pantaleo's defense table.

At the hearing Wednesday, St. Louis medical examiner Dr. Michael Graham was shown the video of the encounter between the 43-year-old Garner and police officers during his arrest for selling untaxed cigarettes on a Staten Island sidewalk on July 17, 2014.

“It can’t be compression of the neck. He never lost consciousness. He’s talking again,” Graham testified. “He probably felt that he couldn’t breathe but the fact of the matter is, he could breathe.”

Garner died of heart disease “exacerbated by interaction with law enforcement,” Graham said.

Graham conceded that there was bruising to Garner's neck. "There was pressure to the neck," he said.

Stuart London, Pantaleo's attorney, said Wednesday that his client would not testify at the department’s disciplinary proceeding. The hearing, being held at NYPD headquarters in lower Manhattan, began in May.

After the proceeding ended around 2 p.m., Garner's supporters gathered outside chanting "fire Pantaleo" and "hey hey, ho ho Pantaleo has got to go." The group jeered and heckled Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch and London as they walked by.

The NYPD commissioner will ultimately decide how and whether Pantaleo is punished. He could be fired.

Pantaleo was not criminally charged in state court. A long-running criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department must wrap up by July 18, the statute of limitations deadline.