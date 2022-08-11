Joey Gallo heard something on Wednesday night in Los Angeles that he hadn’t heard a lot in New York. That was people chanting his name.

The former Yankees outfielder hit a key three-run home run for the Dodgers as they picked up their 10th consecutive win. After an ugly stint in New York, Gallo has found a bit more of a rhythm since being traded to LA at the trade deadline.

The three-run blast on Wednesday was his 13th homer of the season and helped break open the game after the Minnesota Twins had pulled within one.

WELCOME TO LA, JOEY GALLO. pic.twitter.com/Q3z54uL4SN — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 11, 2022

“It felt good, I was pretty excited,” Gallo told Spectrum Sportsnet after the game. “Especially coming off the bench you never really know if you’re going to play or not. To get an at-bat in that situation and to come through and hit a homer, it ended up being a pretty big one for us. It’s nice to help the team.”

That’s when Gallo heard something that had been a rarity at Yankee Stadium and that was people chanting for him as he rounded the basepaths.

“It’s been a while since I heard people chanting for me, so I’m pretty excited about that,” he said. “(Dodgers fans) have been awesome so far. Just cheering me on and saying that they love that I’m here. It makes me feel good and such a great team to be a part of.”

Gallo hasn’t become a hitting machine overnight, but his numbers have drastically improved in the six games that he’s worn Dodgers uniform. He is batting .267, going 4-for-15 with eight strikeouts.

He had been batting just .159 in 82 games with the Yankees.

“He’s put in a lot of hard work with the hitting coaches,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.”To have a result like tonight was something special. He doesn’t smile very often, so to get to see him smile like that was cool.”