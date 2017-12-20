Juan Thompson, the ex-journalist whose threats to Jewish centers set off fears of right-wing anti-Semitism in the wake of last year’s election, was sentenced to 5 years in prison in Manhattan federal court Wednesday after an ex-girlfriend he cyberstalked said she still fears him.

“Men like Juan Thompson usually end up murdering their victims,” Francesca Rossi, a Brooklyn social worker, said in an emotional statement to U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel. “I feared for my life every day. I’m still not convinced Juan Thompson won’t try to kill me.”

Thompson, 32, of St. Louis, who was fired by an online news service after accusations of plagiarism, pleaded guilty in June to cyberstalking Rossi and making at least 12 hoax threats to Jewish community centers, some in her name, as part of a bizarre campaign to smear her.

Until he was arrested, the anonymous threats — including one that mentioned a “Jewish Newtown,” a reference to the notorious school shooting — were among a series of incidents that led to a panic about anti-Semitism in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

But Rossi, her voice breaking occasionally during a 15-minute statement, gave the first narrative in court of the events leading up to the threats, telling Castel that a yearlong romance began to fall apart in mid-2016 when Thompson was fired for plagiarism and soon turned to a campaign of harassment against her.

During a nine-month campaign of harassment, she said, Thompson posted revenge porn, filed a phony lawsuit claiming she had given a sexually transmitted disease to an ex-boyfriend, trashed her on social media sites and harassed her friends, family and employer with false claims that she was a racist, an alcoholic, a gunrunner, a drug seller and a loose woman.

“What I was experiencing was intimate partner violence,” she said. “I had no respite . . . Technology gave him an omnipresence over my life.”

She also criticized law enforcement, saying she complained 20 times about what was happening to her but was told that because Thompson used sophisticated internet cloaking techniques he couldn’t be traced, while at the same time police launched probes of her based on phony tips Thompson planted.

“He was using them as a weapon against me,” she said.

Rossi told the judge she believed that even in court, sitting a few feet away, Thompson was “taking pleasure” in hearing about the pain he had caused her.

“Juan’s misogyny will still exist when he comes out,” she said. “I don’t trust he won’t do this again.”

Thompson, described by his lawyer as a child of poverty who had earned a degree from Vassar but suffered from alcoholism, apologized for his conduct and the pain he caused both Rossi and employees at Jewish centers he threatened, saying he had to combat feelings of “misogyny and gender bias.”

“I screwed up royally,” he told the judge.

Castel went above the range of 37 to 46 months in prison recommended by federal guidelines, saying the “maliciousness” behind Thompson’s 9-month campaign merited a harsher sentence.

“This required a lot of thought,” he said. “This was no mistake.”

The judge also said Thompson will be supervised by probation officials for three years after his release, and will have to receive mental health counseling and submit to inspection of his computers.