An off-duty NYPD officer has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Wednesday night, the ninth member of the department to die by apparent suicide since June.

No additional information about the officer's death was provided by Det. Martin Brown, a spokesman for the NYPD.

Another NYPD spokesman was at the male officer's home in Laurelton, Queens.

The unidentified officer was 56 and a member of the department's Strategic Response Group, a law enforcement source said.

The unit responds to civil disturbances and major events citywide as well as neighborhoods in need of an increased police presence due to spikes in crime.

Earlier, a spokesman for North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset confirmed the officer was being treated there Wednesday night but provided no other details. Dozens of NYPD officers and FDNY firefighters had responded to a departmental call for blood at the hospital.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder also responded to the hospital's emergency room.

The officer's death comes as the NYPD has been reeling after eight NYPD officers took their their own lives this year, prompting the department to declare a mental health crisis among the ranks and urge officers to seek help for themselves or others in distress.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The spate of suicides began in June when Deputy Chief Steven Silks killed himself with his service weapon as he sat in his unmarked police car in Forest Hills. Silks’s death was followed within days by the loss of two other cops, including Det. Joseph Calabrese, a married father of four, who killed himself in a parking area off the Belt Parkway, police said. A few days later, a 29-year-old officer shot himself on a Staten Island street, according to investigators.

Most recently, a 35-year-old off-duty officer assigned to the Bronx killed himself in his Yonkers home.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill had issued a statement urging distraught officers to seek help.

"There is no shame in seeking assistance from the many resources available, both inside and outside the department," the commissioner said. "Accepting help is never a sign of weakness — in fact, it’s a sign of great strength."

The resources included in O'Neill's statement are the Employee Assistance Unit, 646-610-6730, the Chaplains Unit, 212-473-2363, and Police Organization Providing Peer Assistance, 888-267-7267.