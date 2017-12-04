Trump continued his tirade against the NFL on Tuesday by suggesting that the league set up a rule that players can't kneel during the national anthem.

"The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!" he tweeted on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.

The tweet follows a series of prior tweets in which Trump encouraged fans to boycott the NFL and suggested players who kneel during the playing of the national anthem should either be fired or suspended.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!" he wrote in one tweet.

The president's feud with the NFL began Friday night at a rally in Alabama where he said, "Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He's fired," in reference to players who kneel during the national anthem.

Following his remarks, several players knelt, linked arms or stayed off the field during the national anthem on Sunday, Sept. 24.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to the president, saying his comments showed a "lack of respect for the NFL."

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," he said in a statement. "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

The controversy over players kneeling during the national anthem began when Colin Kaepernick knelt during the 2016 season as a form of protest against police violence and the oppression of African-Americans.

Trump denied that his position was about race in a tweet on Monday, Sept. 25, writing, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"

He also wrote that he was "So proud of NASCAR" because "They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag."