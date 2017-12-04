President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he never asked then-FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
His tweet contradicts the testimony Comey gave to the Senate in June about a private meeting he had with the president in February.
Another one of Trump's tweets, posted Saturday, suggested he knew Flynn had lied to the FBI before he pleaded guilty. If he did know Flynn was dishonest with the FBI before he fired Comey, he could be guilty of obstruction of justice, according to some legal experts.
