President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that he never asked then-FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

His tweet contradicts the testimony Comey gave to the Senate in June about a private meeting he had with the president in February.

Another one of Trump's tweets, posted Saturday, suggested he knew Flynn had lied to the FBI before he pleaded guilty. If he did know Flynn was dishonest with the FBI before he fired Comey, he could be guilty of obstruction of justice, according to some legal experts.

'I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn'

Trump responded to allegations by former FBI Director

Trump responded to allegations by former FBI Director James Comey that he tried to stop Comey from investigating former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn during the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!" he wrote on Dec. 3, 2017.

In his testimony to the Senate in June, Comey said the president told him he hoped he would drop the investigation into Flynn during a private meeting with him on Feb. 14, 2017. "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go," Trump said, according to Comey.

Flynn admitted to lying to the FBI days before Trump's tweet. Special counsel Robert Mueller's office said Flynn was dishonest about his conversations in December 2016 with Russia's then-ambassador.

Following Flynn's plea, Trump tweeted Saturday that he fired the adviser "because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI," implying that he knew Flynn was dishonest with the FBI before he admitted his guilt to the special counsel. Since the president fired Flynn before the meeting with Comey, some legal experts say the president could be guilty of obstruction of justice.

But Trump's lawyer, John Dowd, told Reuters the first time the president knew Flynn lied was when he pleaded guilty. He said he had drafted the tweet for Trump and made "a mistake."

"The mistake was I should have put the lying to the FBI in a separate line referencing his plea," Dowd said. "Instead, I put it together and it made all you guys go crazy. A tweet is a shorthand."

(Credit: Getty Images / Pool)

'When will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News'

Longtime

Longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer was fired from his post on Nov. 29, 2017, after NBC News received a detailed complaint of "inappropriate sexual behavior" in the workplace from a colleague, the network said. Shortly after Lauer's co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced his termination on the morning show, the president took to Twitter to question whether or not the network's top execs should be fired as well for "putting out so much fake news."

"Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!" Trump tweeted.

(Credit: Getty Images / Oliver Contreras-Pool)

'May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas'

Trump appeared to tweet about the wrong mass

Trump appeared to tweet about the wrong mass shooting on Nov. 14, 2017, sending his condolences to the Texas town where 26 people were killed by a gunman more than a week before.

"May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived," he wrote at about 11:30 p.m.

But the shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs happened on Nov. 5. A separate shooting occurred on Nov. 14 in northern California, where a man killed four people at multiple locations.

The president had also already tweeted his condolences to Sutherland Springs on the day of the rampage. He wrote almost the same message: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

The Nov. 14 tweet was taken down hours after it was posted, and Trump did not immediately send a message about the California shooting.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Harrer-Pool)

'People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back'

Trump exchanged insults with Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN)

Trump exchanged insults with Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Twitter Oct. 24, 2017, hours before he was to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to build consensus for tax reform.

"Sen. Corker is the incompetent head of the Foreign Relations Committee, & look how poorly the U.S. has done. He doesn't have a clue as the entire World WAS laughing and taking advantage of us. People like liddle' Bob Corker have set the U.S. way back. Now we move forward!" he wrote.

The president also tweeted that Corker "couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee," that he isn't running for re-election because Trump didn't endorse him and that it was "sad" the senator was fighting the tax plan.

In response, Corker tweeted, "Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff," referring to his prior statement that the White House is "an adult day care center."

Corker, who has openly feuded with the president for weeks, warned Trump in television interviews against interfering in congressional efforts to finalize the legislation to cut taxes and called the president's visit with Senate Republicans "a photo op."

The senator also said the president is consistently untruthful. "The president has great difficulty with the truth on many issues," he said.

He went on to say Trump has debased the United States and undermined its relationships around the world.

"I don't know why he lowers himself to such a low, low standard and debases our country in that way but he does," Corker said. "He is purposely breaking down relationships we have around the world that had been useful to our nation ... I think the debasement of our nation is what he'll be remembered most for."

With Reuters

(Credit: Getty Images / Sara D. Davis)

‘Licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked’

Trump said the licenses for NBC and other

Trump said the licenses for NBC and other broadcast news networks should be challenged after NBC News reported that the president said he wanted a "tenfold increase" in the U.S. nuclear arsenal in a meeting with national security leaders.

The article cited three officials who were in the room. Following the meeting, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a "moron," NBC News reported in another article that said he had considered resigning.

Tillerson denied that he considered leaving his position, but did not address whether or not he called the president a "moron." In multiple tweets, the president deemed both stories "fake news."

"Rex Tillerson never threatened to resign. This is Fake News put out by @NBCNews. Low news and reporting standards. No verification from me," he wrote on Oct. 5.

And on Oct. 11, he tweeted, "Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN!"

But the president didn't stop there. He then suggested that the network's license should be challenged.

"With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!" he wrote.

"Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public!" another tweet said.

The president's tweets about the licenses, which are issued by the Federal Communications Commission to broadcast stations, not networks, raised concerns that he was threatening the First Amendment.

"Not how it works," Jessica Rosenworcel, the commissioner of the FCC, tweeted in response to Trump.

"Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy," she wrote in another tweet.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

'Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan'

Trump attacked San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz

Trump attacked San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz in tweets on Sept. 30, 2017, accusing her of poor leadership and of being manipulated by Democrats.

"The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump," he wrote.

"Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job," other tweets said.

Cruz had sharply retorted comments from acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, who said the federal relief effort after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico was "a good news story."

"Damn it, this is not a good news story," Cruz said on CNN. "This is a people-are-dying story. This is a life-or-death story."

Cruz spoke of thirsty children drinking from creeks because of the lack of drinking water. More than a week after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, many of the 3.4 million residents still had little or no access to basic necessities -- from electricity and clean, running water to communications, food and medicine.

Many had criticized the Trump administration for not responding fast enough to the devastation in Puerto Rico, and while supplies have been arriving, they have not been distributed across the island.

"There is a disconnect between what the FEMA people are saying is happening and what the mayors and the people in the towns know that is happening," Cruz said.

With Reuters

(Credit: Getty Images / Shawn Thew-Pool)

'Set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!'

Trump continued his tirade against the NFL on

Trump continued his tirade against the NFL on Tuesday by suggesting that the league set up a rule that players can't kneel during the national anthem.

"The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule that you can't kneel during our National Anthem!" he tweeted on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017.

The tweet follows a series of prior tweets in which Trump encouraged fans to boycott the NFL and suggested players who kneel during the playing of the national anthem should either be fired or suspended.

"If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!" he wrote in one tweet.

The president's feud with the NFL began Friday night at a rally in Alabama where he said, "Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He's fired," in reference to players who kneel during the national anthem.

Following his remarks, several players knelt, linked arms or stayed off the field during the national anthem on Sunday, Sept. 24.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to the president, saying his comments showed a "lack of respect for the NFL."

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," he said in a statement. "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

The controversy over players kneeling during the national anthem began when Colin Kaepernick knelt during the 2016 season as a form of protest against police violence and the oppression of African-Americans.

Trump denied that his position was about race in a tweet on Monday, Sept. 25, writing, "The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!"

He also wrote that he was "So proud of NASCAR" because "They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag."

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery - Pool)

Trump retweets doctored video of golf ball hitting Clinton

The president retweeted a video on Sept. 17,

The president retweeted a video on Sept. 17, 2017, that depicts him swinging a golf club and in the next cut, the golf ball hits Hillary Clinton in the back, causing her to stumble and fall to the ground as she enters a plane.

"Donald Trump's amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary," was what accompanied the original tweet from @Fuctupmind. It has been retweeted at least 33,000 times.

The original video of Clinton falling was from 2011 when she was secretary of state.

Clinton is currently promoting a new book, "What Happened," which is about her experiences during the 2016 presidential election and her thoughts on why she lost. She has not yet responded to the retweet.

Critics were quick to comment on the retweet, including U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who called it disturbing.

"It is distressing, though, to have a president that frankly will tweet and retweet things as juvenile as that," Schiff said on ABC's "This Week" program. "It doesn't help, I think in terms of his stature, it doesn't help in terms of the stature of our whole country."

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

‘Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner’

Trump said the

Trump said the "loser terrorists" responsible for the attack on a London commuter train on Sept. 15, 2017, were "in the sights of Scotland Yard" in an early morning tweet.

"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!" he wrote.

It was not clear what the president meant by "in the sights of Scotland Yard," referring to British police. Officials had not yet said who the suspect was when Trump sent the tweet.

Trump followed the tweet with two others, saying the internet has become a tool for terrorists and promoting his controversial travel ban on immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries.

"Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!" one tweet read, followed by: "The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!"

The tweets come ahead of a Supreme Court hearing in October on the constitutionality of his executive order on the ban. The high court allowed a ban on "foreign nationals who lack any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States" and a 120-day ban on refugees to take effect in June.

Trump had also tweeted about his ban following a separate attack in Britain on June 3.

(Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

'Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody'

After former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton began

After former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton began promoting her memoir "What Happened," detailing what she believes led to her defeat in the 2016 presidential election, Trump criticized her for blaming "everybody (and every thing) but herself."

"Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!" he wrote on Sept. 13, 2017. "The 'deplorables' came back to haunt Hillary.They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!"

Clinton responded to Trump by tweeting a photo of her children's book "It Takes a Village" and writing, "If you didn't like that book, try this one -- some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy."

(Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee)

'Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!'

"Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!" Trump tweeted on Sept. 5, 2017.

The message for lawmakers came hours before Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the president's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects some immigrants who came to the United States illegally as children from deportation.

Congress was given six months to replace the program, put in place in 2012 by former President Barack Obama,

Many have protested the end of DACA and New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has vowed to sue Trump over the decision.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chris Kleponis - Pool)

'Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart'

Trump called the removal of monuments honoring Confederate

Trump called the removal of monuments honoring Confederate leaders "sad" and "foolish" in a series of tweets on Aug. 17, 2017.

"Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments," he wrote. "You can't change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson - who's next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!"

"Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!" the president continued.

White supremacists organized a protest of the planned removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia, that turned deadly on Aug. 12, 2017.

Several other states, including Florida, Maryland, North Carolina and New York, have made efforts to remove Confederate symbols that are viewed by many Americans as symbols of hate.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chris Kleponis-Pool)

'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham' and 'Flake Jeff Flake'

Trump fired back at critics of his response

Trump fired back at critics of his response to violence at the white supremacist protest in Charlottesville on Aug. 17, 2017.

Sens. Lindsey Graham and Jeff Flake both spoke out against the president's statement that both sides were to blame for the violence and that there were "very fine people" on both sides.

"President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer," Graham said in a statement, referring to Heather Heyer, who was killed when one of the alleged white supremacist protesters drove a car into the counter-protesters.

"We cannot accept excuses for white supremacy and acts of domestic terrorism. We must condemn them. Period," Flake said in a statement.

In response, Trump called Graham a liar and said Flake was "toxic."

"Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer," he wrote. "Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember!"

"Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!" a second tweet said.

Graham didn't let the president have the last word though. He said because of the way Trump responded to the Charlottesville tragedy, he is "receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country."

"For the sake of our Nation -- as our President -- please fix this," he wrote in a statement. "History is watching us all."

(Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

Kenneth Frazier 'will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!'

The president announced he was ending the councils

The president announced he was ending the councils he had set up to get input from CEOs of manufacturing companies after three of them said they would no longer participate.

"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" Trump wrote on Aug. 16, 2017.

The executives of Merck & Co., Intel Corp. and Under Armour resigned from Trump's manufacturing council after his failure to immediately denounce neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan following the deadly white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Aug. 12. The president said many sides were to blame for the violence.

After the first CEO, Kenneth Frazier of Merck, announced he was leaving the council, Trump criticized his company, saying it has "ripoff drug prices."

".@Merck Pharma is a leader in higher & higher drug prices while at the same time taking jobs out of the U.S. Bring jobs back & LOWER PRICES!" he wrote on Aug. 14.

"Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!" another tweet said.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

Sen. Blumenthal is a 'Vietnam con artist'

Trump fired back at Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)

Trump fired back at Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on Monday after the senator expressed support for the ongoing Russia investigation, calling Blumenthal a "Vietnam con artist."

"Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist!" Trump tweeted on Aug. 7, 2017.

The president followed up the tweet with two more, offering a little more context for his name calling.

"Never in U.S. history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and...," the president tweeted, "...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?"

Blumenthal came under fire during his bid for the Senate in 2010 for remarks he had made over the years that suggest he had "served" in Vietnam, according to the Washington Post. While he did serve in the Marines during that time, it was within the United States, the publication reported.

Blumenthal responded to Trump on Twitter, calling the president's tactics "bullying."

"This isn't about me - it's about the Special Counsel's independence and integrity," he tweeted. "Mr. President: Your bullying hasn't worked before and it won't work now. No one is above the law."

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Merriman)

'Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW!'

Still upset over the failure of Senate Republicans'

Still upset over the failure of Senate Republicans' "skinny" health care bill, Trump continued to push for a change to Senate rules that would require only a simple majority for bills to pass.

"Republican Senate must get rid of 60 vote NOW! It is killing the R Party, allows 8 Dems to control country. 200 Bills sit in Senate. A JOKE!," Trump tweeted on Saturday, July 29, 2017. "The very outdated filibuster rule must go. Budget reconciliation is killing R's in Senate. Mitch M, go to 51 Votes NOW and WIN. IT'S TIME!"

Trump continued his tirade with three more tweets:

"Republicans in the Senate will NEVER win if they don't go to a 51 vote majority NOW. They look like fools and are just wasting time..."

"8 Dems totally control the U.S. Senate. Many great Republican bills will never pass, like Kate's Law and complete Healthcare. Get smart!"

"If the Senate Democrats ever got the chance, they would switch to a 51 majority vote in first minute. They are laughing at R's. MAKE CHANGE!"

But Trump fails to acknowledge that the health care bill that didn't pass in the Senate on Friday was decided on a vote of 49-51, with three Republicans voting no. Even with a simple majority of 51 votes, the bill to repeal some parts of Obamacare would have still failed.

(Credit: Getty Images / Pool)

'I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service'

In a series of three tweets, Trump fired

In a series of three tweets, Trump fired White House chief of staff Reince Priebus on Friday, July 28, 2017, and replaced him with Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Gen. John Kelly.

"I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American . . . and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration," Trump tweeted. "I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!"

Priebus was only on the job for about six months before his ouster. He was aboard Air Force One with Trump when the tweets were posted, but made no comment.

Kelly, meanwhile, was chosen with the goal of bringing more discipline to the White House, according to a senior White House official.

(Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

U.S. won't allow transgender individuals to serve in military

Trump made a major announcement on Twitter on

Trump made a major announcement on Twitter on July 26, 2017, saying the country would not allow people who are transgender to serve in the military despite a ban on openly transgender men and women in the military being lifted last year.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," he wrote.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."

The Pentagon was expected to begin allowing transgender men and women to enlist in the military this year, but in June, Trump's defense secretary, Jim Mattis, approved a six-month delay on allowing transgender recruits.

Trump did not make clear how the policy change would be implemented or how it would affect current service members who are transgender. The Rand Corporation, a research organization, estimated in 2016 that there are between 1,320 and 6,630 active service members who are transgender.

(Credit: Getty Images / Justin Merriman)

The 'Amazon Washington Post,' getting leak-y with it

The Washington Post --

The Washington Post -- "Amazon Washington Post," per the president, in a nod to the newspaper's ownership -- was in Trump's crosshairs the morning of July 22, 2017. It did, however, have significant competition during a tweet-filled morning, with posts including his plans for the day (a ceremony aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford in Virginia), the Hillary Clinton email scandal and new communications director appointee Anthony Scaramucci.

The Post story that warranted keystrokes reports that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had discussions with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about the Trump campaign during the 2016 race for president. The paper reports that the conversations were intercepted by U.S. spy agencies.

Focused on the source of the information the story is based on, Trump tweeted: "A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop!"

(Credit: Getty Images / Shawn Thew)

'My son Donald ... was open, transparent and innocent'

Trump defended his son Donald Trump Jr. in

Trump defended his son Donald Trump Jr. in a tweet on July 12, 2017, after he released emails that revealed that he eagerly agreed to meet a woman he was told was a Russian government lawyer who might have damaging information about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

While nothing came from the meeting, many have criticized Trump Jr. for accepting it in the first place. The emails were the most concrete evidence that members of the Trump campaign embraced Russia's support of their candidate, which is being investigated by the FBI.

But Trump said his son is "innocent" and called the investigation a "Witch Hunt."

"My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!" he wrote, referencing the interview he gave on Fox News about the meeting.

One of Trump's personal attorneys, Jay Sekulow, said Trump Jr.'s meeting was not a violation of the law and that the president didn't know about the meeting or the emails until recently.

With Reuters

(Credit: Getty Images / Saul Loeb / Pool)

'Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit'

After the G-20 summit, where he met Russian

After the G-20 summit, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time, Trump wrote on Twitter on July 9, 2017, that he "strongly pressed" Putin about his country's interference in the U.S. 2016 presidential election.

Trump said Putin "vehemently denied it," but several U.S. intelligence agencies have said there is no doubt that Russia interfered in the election.

The president also said he and Putin talked about creating a "Cyber Security unit."

"Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded and safe," he wrote.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who challenged Trump in the Republican primary election, quickly responded to Trump's tweet, writing "Partnering with Putin on a 'Cyber Security Unit' is akin to partnering with Assad on a 'Chemical Weapons Unit.' "

In a tweet the next day, Trump wrote, "The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!"

(Credit: BPA via Getty Images / Steffen Kugler)

Mock video of Trump 'pummeling' suited man

Trump tweeted a mock video on July 2,

Trump tweeted a mock video on July 2, 2017, showing himself tackling a man wearing a suit outside a wrestling ring.

The video appeared to be a modified version of a 2007 appearance by Trump at World Wrestling Entertainment's WrestleMania 23 promotion, in which Trump "takes down" WWE chairman Vince McMahon. In the mock video, McMahon's head has been replaced with the CNN logo.

The caption provided with the video uses the hashtags "#FraudnewsCNN" and "#FNN."

"It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters," CNN said in a statement.

"Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office," the network added.

White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Thomas Bossert said the tweet was not a threat.

"I think that no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't," Bossert said on the ABC program "This Week."

With Reuters

(Credit: Twitter / @realDonaldTrump)

'What are they trying to hide?'

More than 20 states have refused to give

More than 20 states have refused to give up personal and public information about registered voters as part of a request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which was formed by Trump to investigate his claim that illegal voting cost him the popular vote during the 2016 election, the New York Times reported.

New York, California, Massachusetts, Virginia and Kentucky are among the states that have rejected the request, the report says.

On July 1, 2017, the president questioned the states' reluctance to reveal information, writing, "Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?" on Twitter.

There has so far been no evidence found to back up his claim.

'Low I.Q. Crazy Mika ... was bleeding badly from a face-lift'

Trump claimed that the co-hosts of MSNBC's

Trump claimed that the co-hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, "insisted" on joining him in Mar-a-Lago earlier in the year, and said Brzezinski was "bleeding from a face-lift" in a tweet sent on June 29, 2017,

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" he wrote.

According to reports, Trump actually agreed to speak with Scarborough and Brzezinski when they were in Mar-a-Lago, and there's no evidence that Brzezinski's face was bleeding.

The MSNBC host appeared to respond to Trump's tweet with a photo of a Cheerios box that reads, "Made For Little Hands," likely referring to claims that the president has small hands.

Sen. Lindsey Graham also responded to Trump's tweet, writing, "Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America."

Trump's deputy press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, defended the tweets by accusing "Morning Joe" of making "outrageous attacks" and saying the president "fights fire with fire."

The next day, Trump bashed the show again, writing, "Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for the first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad Show."

Scarborough then lashed back, tweeting that he has not spoken to the president directly in months. "Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven't spoken with you in many months," he wrote.

The co-hosts also addressed the crude remarks Trump had made, saying on their show, "we're OK. The country's not."

(Credit: Getty Images / Molly Riley-Pool)

'I should be given apology!'

The president pivoted on June 26, 2017, to

The president pivoted on June 26, 2017, to blame former President Barack Obama for the current investigation that the Trump administration is facing. Across two morning tweets, Trump posted: "The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia under a magnifying glass, they have zero 'tapes' of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!"

The commander-in-chief also posted, on that same Monday morning, "The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win and did not want to 'rock the boat.' He didn't 'choke,' he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good."

The Obama administration did respond to intelligence suggesting the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, in the form of sanctions against Russia.

Previously, during a presidential debate, Trump had suggested that a man weighing 400 pounds had been behind the election hack.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

'Remember keep your doctor, keep your plan?'

As he continued to drum up support for

As he continued to drum up support for the Republican health care bill in the Senate, the president took to Twitter to lambaste Obamacare -- again.

"Democrats slam GOP healthcare proposal as Obamacare premiums & deductibles increase by over 100%. Remember keep your doctor, keep your plan?" Trump tweeted on June 24, 2017.

The president's comment comes just one day after Sen. Chuck Schumer held a news conference at Bellevue Hospital Center where he vowed to fight the bill, calling it a matter of "life and death."

Five Republican senators announced on Friday that they wouldn't support the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare either.

Trump is urging his fellow Republicans to mobilize support for the bill, but also acknowledged that the legislation is on a "very, very narrow path" to passage.

(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

Obama knew about 'election meddling by Russia' before Nov. 8 but 'did nothing'

Trump wants to know why the Obama administration

Trump wants to know why the Obama administration did nothing about Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election if it knew about it as early as August of that year.

"Just out: The Obama Administration knew far in advance of November 8th about election meddling by Russia. Did nothing about it. WHY?" Trump tweeted on June 23, 2017.

The president's comment followed a Washington Post report that detailed how Obama was informed by the CIA in August 2016 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had directed operatives to destroy or damage Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's election bid, but didn't punish Russia for its interference until late December.

The tweet was also one of the most apparent acknowledgments by Trump that Russia interfered in the election that put him in office.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery)

'I did not make, and do not have' recordings of conversations with Comey

Trump clarified that he does not have tapes

Trump clarified that he does not have tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, despite suggesting that tapes existed a month before.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," he wrote on June 22, 2017.

Trump had tweeted in May that Comey "better hope" there aren't any tapes of their conversations.

During his testimony at a Senate hearing, Comey said he hoped their were recordings of their conversations. "Release all the tapes. I'm good with it," he said. Trump did not immediately answer reporters questions after Comey's testimony about whether or not their were tapes.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery-Pool)

'I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director'

Trump confirmed that he is being investigated, but

Trump confirmed that he is being investigated, but called it a "witch hunt" in a tweet on June 16, 2017.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," he wrote.

According to the Washington Post, special counsel Robert Mueller began investigating the president for possible obstruction of justice after he fired former FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading the probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller took over the Russia probe after Comey's firing.

But Mueller was not part of the decision to fire Comey. Trump appears to be referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote the letter recommending the firing of Comey. Rosenstein is also the person who approved the appointment of a special counsel to take over the Russia probe, but he is not leading the investigation.

(Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Harrer-Pool)

'Now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice'

Trump called a Washington Post report that said

Trump called a Washington Post report that said he was under investigation for possible obstruction of justice "phony" in a tweet on June 15, 2017.

"They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice," the president wrote.

"You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA," he added.

According to the Washington Post, the special counsel that took over the Russia probe began the investigation on Trump after he fired former FBI Director James Comey on May 9, 2017. At a Senate hearing on June 8, 2017, Comey said he believes he was fired because of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

The president has repeatedly denied any involvement of him or his campaign.

Later in the day, Trump went on another rant, this time pointing the finger at Hillary Clinton.

"Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?" Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Trump fired off a follow-up tweet: "Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?"

(Credit: Getty Images / Scott Olson)

'WOW, Comey is a leaker!'

Trump refrained from tweeting during former FBI Director

Trump refrained from tweeting during former FBI Director James Comey's testimony at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8, 2017, but posted a tweet the next morning that accused Comey of making "false statements and lies."

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication...and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" the president wrote on June 9, 2017.

Trump jumped on Comey's admission that he asked a friend to share the content of a memo about the meeting in which Trump told Comey he hoped he could let the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn go. "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go," Trump said, according to Comey.

Trump's lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, argued that Trump never asked Comey to stop the investigation, even though that's how Comey interpreted the president's words. He also denied that Trump ever told Comey that he needed and expected loyalty despite Comey's account of a conversation the two had at a private dinner.

The "vindication" Trump refers to in his tweet appears to refer to Comey confirming that he told the president he was not under investigation while he was still head of the FBI.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

London mayor's post-attack statement called a 'pathetic excuse'

Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on June

Trump accused London Mayor Sadiq Khan on June 5, 2017 of making a "pathetic excuse," referring to Khan's comments following an attack that killed seven people.

A van rammed into pedestrians on the London Bridge and several people were stabbed on June 3. Following the attack, Khan had said that people would see an increased police presence on the streets of the capital and should not be alarmed by that.

Trump took that quote out of context in a tweet June 4, writing "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!'"

After receiving criticism for that tweet, Trump wrote, "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!" MSM referred to mainstream media.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery-Pool)

'We must stop being politically correct'

Trump urged the world to

Trump urged the world to "stop being politically correct" and promoted his controversial travel ban following the terrorist attacks that killed at least seven people in Britain on June 3, 2017.

"We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse," he wrote on June 4, 2017

The day before, he tweeted about his executive order, banning immigrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries, which was struck down by an appeals court.

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" he wrote.

The tweet came about 30 minutes before British police confirmed that the attacks were terrorism.

Trump's order says that each of the countries included in the ban -- Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- is "a state sponsor of terrorism, has been significantly compromised by terrorist organizations, or contains active conflict zones."

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself'

Trump responded to remarks Hillary Clinton made a

Trump responded to remarks Hillary Clinton made a tech conference near Los Angeles on March 31, 2017, in a tweet calling her "crooked," a name he used frequently throughout the 2016 campaign.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC," he wrote.

Clinton had spoken about a number of factors that she believes influenced the outcome of the election, including false news articles on Facebook and a lack of a database to target online voters. She also said at the conference that she believes Trump's campaign "guided" the Russian propaganda efforts during the campaign.

Clinton also fired back at Trump on Twitter, writing, "People in covfefe houses shouldn't throw covfefe," which referenced the typo in one of Trump's tweet the day before.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

'Despite the constant negative press covfefe'

Trump appeared to have come up with a

Trump appeared to have come up with a new word in an early morning tweet on May 31, 2017.

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe," the tweet at 12:06 a.m. said, but the thought was never completed, and the tweet was later removed from the president's account.

The tweet quickly sparked conversation on Twitter. "Of course #covfefe is real word. It was coined during the Bowling Green Massacre," one user wrote, referring to the fake terrorist attack Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway once tried to use to justify an executive order banning immigrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries.

The president didn't give an explanation of the typo. Instead, he tweeted, "Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!" later Wednesday morning.

When asked about the tweet during a White House press gaggle later Wednesday afternoon, spokesman Sean Spicer said Trump "and a small group of people know exactly what he meant."

The comment elicited an uproar from reporters, who began shouting over each other with questions including, "What does he mean?" and "What is Covfefe?"

Spicer brushed off the questions and moved on to another inquiry regarding the Paris Agreement, refusing to acknowledge what the word could actually mean or identify who the "small group of people" are.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery / Pool)

'Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself'

Trump blasted comedian Kathy Griffin after she posted

Trump blasted comedian Kathy Griffin after she posted a photo of herself holding a fake severed head resembling the president.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" he wrote on Twitter on May 31, 2017.

Griffin issued an apology for the photo after it received backlash from Republicans and Democrats. "I'm a comic. I crossed the line - I move the line and then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn't funny, I get it," she said in a video posted to Twitter.

"I beg for your forgiveness," she added. Griffin said she took down the image and has asked the photographer to remove it as well.

(Credit: Getty Images / Sean Gallup)

'The single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!'

The day after the Justice Department appointed former

The day after the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to lead the investigation into Russia's influence in the election, and the Trump campaign's possible involvement, the president called weighed in with his opinion.

"This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!" he wrote on Twitter on May 18, 2017.

Just before that tweet, he wrote, "With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!"

Trump has repeatedly accused former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton of breaking the law, but it isn't clear what "illegal acts" he is referring to in the tweet.

The appointment of the Mueller came after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading the Russia investigation. Democrats and Republicans praised the decision of the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel as questions remained about what the president's motive was in firing Comey.

(Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer)

'As President I wanted to share with Russia'

Responding to criticism of his decision to share

Responding to criticism of his decision to share information with Russian officials about a planned Islamic State operation, Trump wrote on Twitter that he has "the absolute right" to do so.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump wrote on May 16, 2017.

According to reports, U.S. officials said Trump shared highly classified intelligence from a U.S. ally with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak during a White House meeting on May 10, 2017.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster issued statements the day before Trump's tweets saying no sources, methods or military operations were discussed at the meeting, seeming to contradict the president.

U.S. officials told Reuters that Trump has the authority to disclose classified information, but by not consulting the ally that provided it, he could have jeopardized a long-standing intelligence-sharing agreement.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ron Sachs-Pool)

“Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’”

As questions remain about why Trump fired FBI

As questions remain about why Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, Trump tweeted that maybe the White House should not hold press briefings in the future.

"As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy! Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future 'press briefings' and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???" he wrote on May 12, 2017.

The post came after he told NBC News that he was planning to fire Comey regardless of any recommendations. But multiple White House officials, along with Vice President Mike Pence, said the decision was made after the recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which was said to be based on Comey's handling of the investigation into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's email server.

Many have expressed concern over the timing of Comey's firing, as he was leading the investigation into Russia's influence in the 2016 presidential election and whether or not Trump's campaign was involved. Trump has said there was no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

‘Phony hypocrites!’

p>The president accused Democrats of being
p>The president accused Democrats of being "phony hypocrites" in a Tweet on May 10, 2017, after they denounced his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

"Dems have been complaining for months & months about Dir. Comey. Now that he has been fired they PRETEND to be aggrieved. Phony hypocrites!" Trump said.

Democrats criticized Comey for potentially influencing the election after he made an announcement about and investigation into former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's private email server days before Americans went to the polls.

But many were also concerned by the timing of Trump's decision to fire Comey, as he was leading the investigation into Russia's influence on the election and whether or not Trump's campaign had any involvement in that interference.

Trump continued to deny that his campaign had any involvement.

(Credit: Getty Images / Molly Riley / Pool)

'Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?'

"FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?" Trump tweeted on May 2, 2017.

Earlier that day, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she would have been president if not for the release of her campaign chairman John Podesta's emails, allegedly stolen by Russian hackers, and FBI Director James Comey's announcement that he was reopening a probe into her private email server days before the election.

Trump has repeated his claim that Democrats made up the stories about his campaign's connections to Russian officials. Comey, however, told Congress in March that the ties between Trump's campaign and Russia are being investigated as part of the probe into how Russia influenced the election.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

Andrew Jackson wouldn't have let the Civil War happen

Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts

Trump took to Twitter to share his thoughts about a major conflict in U.S. history, writing that the seventh president of the United States, Andrew Jackson, "would never have let" the Civil War happen.

"President Andrew Jackson, who died 16 years before the Civil War started, saw it coming and was angry. Would never have let it happen!" Trump wrote on May 1, 2017.

The tweet appeared after an interview with SiriusXM, in which the president said Jackson "was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War," adding that Jackson said, "There's no reason for this."

Many quickly pointed out that Jackson was not alive when the Civil War started in 1861, but Trump stuck with his opinion that the seventh president would have prevented the war if he had been alive. It's not clear exactly what Trump is referring to when he said Jackson "saw what was happening." Jackson was president for the Nullification Crisis in the 1830s, when South Carolina refused to recognize a federal tariff. Jackson threatened to use troops to enforce the law, but before any confrontation, Congress passed a compromise bill.

Trump was also criticized for saying in the interview that people don't ask why the Civil War happened, despite it being a major topic in history classes across the country.

(Credit: Getty Images / Alex Wong)

'See you in the Supreme Court!'

The day after a judge blocked his order

The day after a judge blocked his order to withhold funding from sanctuary cities, the president took to Twitter to criticize the court.

"First the Ninth Circuit rules against the ban & now it hits again on sanctuary cities-both ridiculous rulings. See you in the Supreme Court!" he wrote on April 26, 2017, adding in another tweet, "Out of our very big country, with many choices, does everyone notice that both the 'ban' case and now the 'sanctuary' case is brought in the Ninth Circuit, which has a terrible record of being overturned (close to 80%). They used to call this 'judge shopping!' Messy system."

Trump's tweets are misleading for three main reasons.

First, District Judge William Orrick III, who made the ruling, is a judge at a district court within the Ninth Circuit, but he does not sit on the circuit.

Secondly, the overturn record Trump cites is a reflection of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, not the district courts. Additionally, 80 percent may seem like a high overturn rate, but that only refers to the cases the Supreme Court hears, not all of the Ninth Circuit's cases. The Supreme Court only hears about 100 to 150 of around 7,000 cases it's asked to review, according to Politifact.

And finally, "judge shopping," which is when lawsuits are filed in friendly jurisdictions, does not apply to this case. The lawsuits in this case were filed in a San Francisco court by Santa Clara County and San Francisco because they are both considered sanctuary cities that would suffer from Trump's order.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery / Pool)

The wall 'will get built'

"Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc," Trump tweeted on April 25, 2017.

The White House sent mixed signals about funding for the border wall as the deadline for Congress to agree on a spending bill neared. While officials said Trump would not insist on funding for the wall in the budget, accepting broader funding for "border security," they later said it was not off the table.

The president also sent out a tweet two days before, saying "Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall."

It remains unclear how Trump will convince Mexico to pay for the wall.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery-Pool)

'Media will kill!'

"No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!" the president tweeted on April 21.

The "S.C." seems to be in reference to Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the month after Republicans changed the rules in order to overcome opposition from Democrats. Gorsuch was sworn in April 10, 2017.

Trump has issued a number of executive orders in his first few months in office, but one of his most high-profile orders -- the proposed travel ban -- has been held up by multiple courts. He has been criticized for failing to get Congress to pass a new health care bill, which he had promised to do.

Trump is not the first to be critical of rating a president based on accomplishments in the first 100 days, which has been a practice since President Franklin Roosevelt was in office.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Wilson)

'It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia'

Trump tweeted his thoughts about the results of

Trump tweeted his thoughts about the results of the special congressional election in Georgia on April 19.

"Dems failed in Kansas and are now failing in Georgia. Great job Karen Handel! It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia on June 20th," he wrote the morning after the election. Handel was the top Republican candidate with just under 20 percent of the vote in a race with 11 total Republicans. The Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff received 48 percent of the vote, falling short of the 51 percent needed to win the race outright. There will be a runoff between Ossoff and Handel in June.

Trump appears to have heard the phrase "Hollywood vs. Georgia" from Sen. Lindsey Graham who used it on the Today Show earlier that morning. Democrats from around the country, including some celebrities, had donated to Ossoff's campaign in hopes of helping him secure a new Democratic seat in the House of Representatives.

The president also took credit for helping the Republicans in the election. "Despite major outside money, FAKE media support and eleven Republican candidates, BIG "R" win with runoff in Georgia. Glad to be of help!" he tweeted before the race was called.

The day before, Trump had written multiple tweets criticizing Ossoff, saying he would be "a disaster in Congress."

"Republicans must get out today and VOTE in Georgia 6. Force runoff and easy win! Dem Ossoff will raise your taxes-very bad on crime & 2nd A," he wrote.

(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch / Pool)

'Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies'

Trump tweeted a response to the tax marches

Trump tweeted a response to the tax marches across the country on April 16, 2017, calling them "small organized rallies," despite estimates of tens of thousands of participants.

"Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!" he wrote, repeating a past claim that people who protest against him are paid. There has yet to be any evidence to support that claim.

"I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?" Trump wrote in another tweet.

The Tax March was organized to call on Trump to release his tax returns. Trump has said because he won the election, no one cares about his returns. The thousands of demonstrators on April 15 hoped to prove him wrong.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ron Sachs - Pool)

'Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia'

"Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!" Trump wrote on Twitter on April 13, 2017.

The day before, however, Trump said the United States' relationship with Moscow "may be at an all-time low." The tense relationship came after Trump ordered an airstrike on a Syrian airbase for its use of chemical weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is an ally of Syria's President Bashar Assad, condemned the U.S. action and has denied that Assad was responsible for the chemical weapons attack.

(Credit: Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

If China won't deal with North Korea, the U.S. will

Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April

Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April 13, saying the United States will deal with North Korea if China doesn't.

"I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.," he wrote.

Just days before he wrote a similar tweet: "North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A."

Trump took a hard line with China during the campaign, criticizing the trade deals the United States had made with the country and accusing China of being "a currency manipulator." But after meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump tweeted, "It was a great honor to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests in the United States. Tremendous goodwill and friendship was formed, but only time will tell on trade," on April 8, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery / Pool)

'Sleepy Eyes' Chuck Todd

President Trump was not April Foolin' around in

President Trump was not April Foolin' around in a morning tweet that dusted off a before-used diss against Chuck Todd of "Meet the Press": "Sleepy Eyes." While on the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump mocked the journalist's political savvy in a July 6, 2016, tweet, writing, "Sleepy eyes Chuck Todd, a man with so little touch for politics, is at it again. He could not have watched my standing ovation speech in N.C."

Trump's SE reprisal surfaced on April 1, 2017, the morning after Todd did a "MTP" segment on the ongoing investigation into the Russian hacking scandal, bringing on former Obama press secretary Josh Earnest. Trump tweeted: "When will Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd and @NBCNews start talking about the Obama SURVEILLANCE SCANDAL and stop with the Fake Trump/Russia story?"

Todd took the insult in stride in an April 1 tweet of his own: "For those wondering, I slept well even tho I stayed up late watching the #msstate upset of UConn. #cowbell. Don't feel sleepy at all though."

(Credit: Getty Images / Olivier Douliery)
