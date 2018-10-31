The man accused of exploding a pipe bomb in a subway corridor beneath Times Square almost a year ago taunted President Donald Trump on Facebook less than an hour before the attack, a police officer testified on Wednesday.

NYPD Det. Daniel Byrne said defendant Akayed Ullah wrote on Facebook, “O’ Trump you fail to protect your nation,” at 6:36 a.m. on Dec. 11 as he took two subway trains to reach the bombing site.

Bryne testified Wednesday that Ullah ended the Facebook post with an Arabic word meaning “long life,” which is a common phrase used by the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS.

Asked by a prosecutor why Ullah ended his post with the Arabic term, Byrne said, “That’s how the Islamic State would know the attack was done in its name.”

A juror gasped in response.

Ullah, 28, has been accused of acting on behalf of ISIS when he made the pipe bomb, strapped it to his body and attempted to blow himself up in a narrow hallway connecting subway stations under 42nd Street. The attack took place during the morning rush hour.

Ullah and three others were injured when he detonated the bomb, which consisted of screws, Christmas lights and a nine-volt battery. No one died in the attack.

Prosecutors have said Ullah is a terrorist, pointing to statements he made after his arrest that he acted in aid of ISIS.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ullah, a Bangladeshi-born immigrant, is facing up to life in prison on a six-count indictment charging him with providing material support to ISIS, use of a weapon of mass destruction, committing a terror attack against a mass transportation system and other crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The trial comes days after pipe bombs were delivered to CNN’s Manhattan office and to prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Ullah was 27 at the time of the attack. He was married and the father of a preschooler; both his wife and child were living in Bangladesh.

Since coming to the United States in 2011, Ullah had worked as a car-service driver and an electrician.

Prosecutors allege that Ullah came to hate the United States after watching ISIS videos. Last week, Sullivan ruled that jurors could be shown the videos.