SEE IT: Man in Queens attacked by gunman, pickup driver in wild chase through streets

Queens detectives are looking for the suspects who ambushed and assaulted a man through the streets last week in a chase seemingly ripped out of a blockbuster action film.

The NYPD released video footage Sunday morning showing part of the chaotic chase through College Point that occurred on the night of Nov. 2.

Police said the trouble began at about 10:35 p.m. on Nov. 2, as the 25-year-old male victim drove his Audi Q5 northbound along College Point Boulevard near 22nd Avenue.

As he approached the intersection, law enforcement sources said, a dark-colored SUV drove straight toward him. That caused the victim to swerve to avoid getting hit — but in the process, he collided with a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, which pinned the victim between both vehicles.

Authorities said an unidentified man then got out of the dark-colored SUV, approached the victim and pointed a gun at him. The victim managed to pull his vehicle away and headed northbound on College Point Boulevard.

But seconds later, cops reported, the pickup truck rear-ended the victim’s vehicle, causing him to crash into a nearby parked car. Police said the victim got out of his car and began fleeing on foot along College Point Boulevard toward 20th Avenue, but the suspect in the pickup truck followed and eventually struck him at the intersection.

Somehow, the victim managed to get back up and continue running northbound along College Point Boulevard, while the unidentified man with a gun gave chase. Authorities said the armed perpetrator fired a shot at the victim, but missed.

Police said the victim sought refuge at a nearby bodega, at the corner of 18th Avenue and College Point Boulevard, and asked the store owner to call 911.

The suspects who chased the victim were long gone by the time officers from the 109th Precinct responded to the incident. Police said the victim sustained minor injuries to his right knee, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police described the gunman in the caper as a man with a light complexion and a medium build with black hair, who was last seen wearing a black jacket with a wide white lapel, a black shirt with white lettering on the front, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the gunman’s whereabouts or the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.