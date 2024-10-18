Bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM: Bet on MLB or NFL with $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports bettors can gear up for a busy weekend with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM. New users who take advantage of this offer can start with a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses or go big with a $1,000 safety net bet.

This is a unique offer for sports bettors because it comes with options. Place a $5 bet on any game to lock in the $200 no-brainer bonus. On the flip side, players can secure this safety net bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players with this offer, but it’s only a starting point. Bettors can grab bet boosts, early payout specials and other offers on the games this weekend.

Click here to start with bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for a $200 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet on any game this weekend.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM Delivers $200 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

In-App Promos Odds Boosts for MLB Postseason, Thursday Night Football and NHL

Choose from either sign-up bonus on bet365 Sportsbook. New players can keep things simple with a $5 cash wager. No matter what happens in the selected game, new users will receive $200 in bonuses.

The other option allows players to raise the stakes on the MLB postseason, NFL, college football or any other sport. Start with a cash wager on any available matchup. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Activating Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM for MLB, NFL or CFB

Set up a new account in time for this weekend’s action. New users can start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page and applying bonus code AMNYXLM.

After reaching a sign-up landing page, answer the required prompts with basic identifying information. Make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the secure payment methods.

The last step is locking in a first bet on any game. Remember, players who start with a $5 wager will win $200 in bonuses automatically. Anyone who wants to go bigger can activate the $1,000 safety net bet.

MLB Bet Boosts

The MLB postseason is in full swing. The Dodgers are trying to close out the Mets in Queens in five games. Meanwhile, the Guardians are trying to bring the ALCS back to level with a Game 4 win. But Aaron Judge is starting to heat up at the right time. Here is a look at the different bet boosts for these games on bet365 Sportsbook:

Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge each to hit 1+ home runs (+2237)

Shohei Ohtani to hit 1+ home runs, Mookie Betts to get 1+ hits and Dodgers to win (+900)

Aaron Judge to hit 1+ home runs and Yankees to win (+500)

21 and present in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.