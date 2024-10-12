College football betting promos for Week 7’s biggest games

It’s time to secure the best of the best College Football betting promos as fans throughout the country get set to enjoy a host of high-stakes matchups. The regular season is nearing its mid-point, and the push for the College Football Playoff will soon come into focus.

Before today’s pivotal Week 7 games get underway, make sure to score a variety of bonuses for wagering on the action using the linked offers on this page.

College football betting promos for Week 7

College Football Betting Promos

Offer Details ESPN BET $1,000 First Bet Reset Fanatics Sportsbook Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet Bonus Fanduel Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (if first bet wins) BetMGM Sportsbook $1,500 First Bet Offer

A full slate of Week 7 College Football games are about to get underway, and eligible users can click the linked offers on this page to score the best College Football Betting Promos to wager on the action. Don’t waste another moment and claim all the best promos for a full Saturday of high-powered CFB matchups.

ESPN BET: $1,000 First Bet Reset

The ESPN name and College Football have long gone hand-in-hand, and now that has been amplified thanks to the ESPN BET sportsbook. New users can claim the ESPN BET promo code AMNY to get a fantastic $1,000 First Bet Reset for wagering on today’s NCAAF action. With this promo applied, any first bet that loses on the ESPN BET platform will be paid back (up to $1,000) in bonus bets, allowing the new user to continue wagering without needing another deposit. Make sure to enter the promo code AMNY at the sign-up screen in order to claim the full promo code bonus.

Fanatics Sportsbook: Up to $1,000 in Bonus Bet Matches

New users at Fanatics Sportsbook can secure a bonus that will last for ten days, meaning all the way through the next week of Collge Football games. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $1,000 in bonus bets across the user’s first ten days on the platform. As a bet-match offer, this promo provides an equal amount in bonus bets (up to $100) to the first bet the user makes each day. This repeats for the first ten days after registration, providing a total of $1,000 in maximum bonus potential.

Caesars Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a great option for Week 7 College Football bettors, as it guarantees new users a start in the right direction. The current promo code unlocks a $1,000 First Bet on Caesars, which pays back any losing first bet (up to $1,000) in bonus bets. That means the new user who claims this Caesars promo will either win their first bet or get a complete refund (up to $1,000) in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $300 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code has been recently improved, and it’s now one of the best options for betting on Saturday’s College Football slate. Click the FanDuel promo links on this page to secure an offer to bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets (if your first bet wins). This promo is very low-risk and user-friendly as it requires just a $5 winning first bet to score $300 in bonuses. Take advantage of the improved FanDuel promo today offering $300 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM is one of the most trusted names in the sportsbook industry, and the current new user promo code unlocks a huge $1,500 First Bet Offer. As one of the most valuable promos in the game, BetMGM users who select this bonus will have the ability to wager aggressively right out of the gate. That’s because any first bet that loses will be refunded (up to $1,500) in bonus bets. This guarantees that the new user starts with a winning first bet or a chance to wager again using bonus bets.