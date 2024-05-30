DraftKings + FanDuel promo code: Use $1.6K+ in bonuses for Mavericks-Timberwolves, MLB

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Unlock the best DraftKings + FanDuel promo code offers to use over $1.6K in bonuses for Game 5 between the Mavericks and Timberwolves. New customers can sign up on the top sportsbook apps through our links to start with bonuses.

Create an account through our DraftKings promo code links to use a no-sweat bet up to $1,500. Then, use this FanDuel promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets for the NBA and other sports. We have exclusive links available for new players in NC, OH and MA.

The Mavericks had a chance to sweep the Timberwolves at home, but now they have to go back to Minnesota for Game 5. Dallas is a 4.5-point underdog on FanDuel and DraftKings. Use both of these sportsbook apps to search for in-app bonuses and find the better odds.

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer to make a $1,500 no-sweat bet. Unlock this FanDuel promo code offer here to win a $150 bonus. Register here in NC to get a guaranteed $200 bonus. Click here in OH and here in MA to win $300 in bonuses.

Props on DraftKings + FanDuel for Doncic, Edwards

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer $1,500 No-Sweat Bet FanDuel Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On May 30, 2024 Information Confirmed By Russ Joy

There are tons of different props available on DraftKings and FanDuel. For example, you can bet on the total number of points scores by Luka Doncic or Anthony Edwards. The performances from these two will have a big impact on who wins the matchup. Other key pieces include Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving.

Take advantage of in-app bonuses each sportsbook, such as the daily no-sweat same-game parlay on DraftKings. This can also be used throughout the NBA Finals. FanDuel usually has new profit boosts available each day. More bonuses are available for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Thursday night, you can bet on Game 5 between the Rangers and Panthers.

Bet Up to $1,500 with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Make your largest bet with the welcome offer on DraftKings. New customers can take these steps to get started.

Sign up here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Fill in your full name, email, physical address and other info to confirm your identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app and allow for location services. Deposit money into your account with an accepted payment method. Place a no-sweat bet up to $1,500.

You’ll be sent a bonus bet of the same amount if this wager loses.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win NBA Bonus

America’s most popular sportsbook app gives new customers the chance to win bonus bets for the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Take these steps to get started.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android. Deposit $10 or more using PayPal, online banking or any other banking method. Place a $5 bet on any game. If it wins, you’ll get a $150 bonus.

Register here in OH and here in MA to win $300 in bonus bets. New users in NC can register here to snag a guaranteed $200 bonus.