DraftKings promo code for Yankees-Red Sox: Bet $5, win $150 bonus

The latest DraftKings promo code offer is setting the stage for Sunday Night Baseball. New bettors can register with this offer and win big on the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox. Click here to register or use this link to get started in Washington D.C.

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 on the Yankees or Red Sox. This will trigger a $150 instant bonus for most players. However, anyone in Washington D.C. will qualify for $200 in total bonuses.

The Yankees and Red Sox are playing the rubber match of this weekend series. No matter what happens in the game, bettors can lock up instant bonuses with the latest DraftKings promo.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code for Yankees-Red Sox: Win $150 Bonus

Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that is exactly what players can get with DraftKings Sportsbook. Create an account and start with a bet on Sunday Night Baseball.

Players who lock in a $5 Bet on this game will win bonus bets before the Yankees or Red Sox even take the field. While most bettors will receive $150 in bonuses, bettors in D.C. will qualify for $200 in total bonuses.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Bettors can skip the promo code by signing up with the appropriate links on this page. For a full walkthrough of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here to sign up in most states or use this link to begin in Washington D.C.

to sign up in most states or use to begin in Washington D.C. Answer the required information sections and make a cash deposit of at least $5 to win.

Get the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on any compatible iOS or Android device.

Start with a $5 bet on Yankees-Red Sox or any other game this week.

Most players will get six $25 bonus bets. Anyone in D.C. will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Preview, Odds

The Yankees and Red Sox are in the thick of the postseason race. Although the Yankees are scuffling, they might be building some momentum after Saturday’s win in extra innings. The Red Sox are looking to erase that memory with a win in primetime on Sunday. Carlos Rodon and Tanner Houck will face off in what should be a compelling pitching matchup.

DraftKings Sportsbook has this game as a toss-up. That shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the fact that Friday and Saturday’s games were both close. Bettors can take the guesswork out of betting on this matchup by grabbing these instant bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook has this game as a toss-up. That shouldn't come as a surprise considering the fact that Friday and Saturday's games were both close. Bettors can take the guesswork out of betting on this matchup by grabbing these instant bonus bets.