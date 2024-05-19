DraftKings promo code: Secure guaranteed $150 bonus + no-sweat SGP for NBA Playoffs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Bet on two Game 7s on Sunday with the latest DraftKings promo code offer to claim an instant bonus for NBA action this week. Create an account through our links and make your first bet on the Pacers vs. Knicks or Timberwolves vs. Nuggets.

Register with this DraftKings promo code offer and make a $5 bet on the game of your choice. Win or lose, you’ll gain $150 in bonus bets to use for NBA playoff games this week.

New players will also get a no-sweat same-game parlay to use each day for NBA games. You’ll receive a bonus refund if this parlay loses. It can include moneylines, totals, spreads and any player props. DraftKings Sportsbook has additional bonuses for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, PGA Championship and more.

Sign up here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Get a $150 bonus by placing a $5 bet on any game.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Pacers-Knicks or Timberwolves-Nuggets

The home team has won every game in the Pacers-Knicks series. New York is a 3.5-point favorite at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon. Jalen Brunson has been hard to stop throughout the postseason, especially when playing in New York. His total for Game 7 is set at 35.5 points. Tyrese Haliburton will need a big performance for the Pacers if they plan on taking out the Knicks.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves dominated Game 6 in Minnesota, but they have to beat the Nuggets in Denver to advance to the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets are favored by 3.5 points. Track the action on the DraftKings app and live bet as the game unfolds. This creates great chances to find value and hedge pregame wagers. The Celtics and Mavericks are waiting for the winners. Boston is still the favorite to win the NBA Finals.

Get $150 Bonus Using This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Follow our guide to get started with an instant bonus on DraftKings. All new players in eligible states can use this welcome offer.

Sign up here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer. Enter the info needed to verify your age and identity, Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location services. Bets can be made within your state’s lines. Deposit $5+ using PayPal, online banking, a debit card or any other banking methods. Place a $5 bet on an NBA game.

No matter the result, you’ll have $150 in bonus bets to use throughout the week.

Future Odds for the PGA, Stanley Cup

Xander Schauffele has the best odds to keep his lead and win the PGA Championship. Colin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and several others are still in contention at Valhalla. You can follow along with the live odds during the final round on Sunday.

And in the NHL, the Panthers are favored to win the Stanley Cup. They will be going up against the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Check the promotions page during the NHL postseason to find special odds boosts and other offers.

Register here to activate the current DraftKings promo code offer. Claim $150 in bonus bets for NBA games and more by starting with a $5 wager.

